“Shirts vs Skins”: Kirk Cousins & Patrick Mahomes Headline NFL’s Hilarious ‘Rigged’ Promo for 2023 Season

Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, and several other NFL stars appeared in a hilarious skit mocking the entire “NFL is rigged” concept. After all the claims that went viral last season, the NFL really leaned into the bit and put out a funny video, making fun of the entire situation. The video showcases a reading of the 2023-24 NFL script where players pitch ideas and share their approval or disappointment at how the season’s slated to go.

The theory started when former Houston Texans running back Arian Foster claimed the league was rigged. Players before have also admitted that the NFL follows a script, but most of these claims are baseless. There isn’t concrete evidence to support any foundations that the NFL is rigged. After last year’s playoff game between the Jaguars and Chargers, some conspiracy believers thought they had the proof they needed. After a 27-point comeback, Trevor Lawrence said, “You couldn’t write a crazier script,” leading people to believe that the NFL actually had a hand in games. However, Lawrence wasn’t alluding to anything like that and was just commenting on how incredible their comeback was.

Kirk Cousins and Patrick Mahomes Get In On the Act

After the claims started to take heat, many current players made fun of the idea that the NFL could be rigged. Players had jokes about how if there really was a script, they’d be in much better, or much worse positions.

The NFL recently released a gag video in which stars like Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, Ja’Marr Chase, Jalen Ramsey, and Justin Fields speak up on all they want from the NFL scriptwriters.

The ideas get wilder and wilder in the video. Justin Fields asks for actual wheels instead of legs, Kirk Cousins wants a shirts vs. skins game, and many players want Patrick Mahomes written out completely.

It’s incredibly funny, and it’s just further proof that we NFL fans don’t have anything to worry about. The players and the league have leaned hard into the bit, and it’s now just entertaining to see.

The 2023-24 “Script” Lies Ahead

While there isn’t an actual script for the NFL season, this year is set to be crazy once more. Youngsters will be looking to prove themselves on the field, veterans will be pushing their teams forward, and all in all, there is a crazy amount of parity in the league.

For the first time, we’ll see Aaron Rodgers outside Green Bay. We’re also going to have an NFL season without Tom Brady for the first time in 23 years. Nobody knows what’s coming ahead, not even the NFL scriptwriters.