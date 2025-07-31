NFL Insider Claims Micah Parsons’ Negotiations With the Cowboys Slowed Down Once His Agent Entered the Picture

Micah Parsons’ contract extension has dragged on for a long time, with talks now going backwards. It was first reported that a deal between the two sides was inevitable, but now that may not be the case. As Adam Schefter reports, the more time that goes by, the uglier this situation seems to get.

Advertisement

It all started back in March. Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons reportedly had a private meeting, where they discussed a contract extension.

All of the details were mostly drafted out as well, according to Jones. But before signing anything, naturally, Parsons asked to run them by his agent. Question is… is this where trouble began?

“We had Jerry Jones come out of the owner’s meetings and basically say a deal was almost done,” Schefter recounted on Get Up how quickly things changed from positive to negative.

“We had Micah Parsons step in and say, ‘We’re not getting any deal done without my agent, David Mulugheta,’ who was not involved in those talks.”

After that, the deal completely stalled. Mulugheta reportedly gave the Cowboys a call, but it went unanswered. Ever since then, no contract offer or negotiations have taken place between the two sides.

.@AdamSchefter says Micah Parsons’ contract negotiations slowed once his agent was a part of negotiations “Jerry [Jones] has had a history of … doing deals with his very top players by himself. … He and Micah made enough progress that it was difficult to walk that back.” pic.twitter.com/6HIwGU2zF1 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 31, 2025

Any fan who knows Jones probably realizes he’s holding a grudge right now. He was close to securing Parsons on a long-term, possibly team-friendly deal. But once Parsons asked to run it by his agent, Jerry stonewalled him. It’s an awkward situation.

Of course, it’s perfectly normal for a player to have their agent review a contract before signing. However, Schefter reminded fans of one key trait Jones has always had.

“Jerry has had a history of doing deals with his very top players by himself, without an agent. So, he’s doing things that he’s done in the past. Nothing abnormal. And I think he and Micah made enough progress that it was difficult to walk that back once you want to bring in the agent,” he said.

Schefter then laid out a harsh reality for Cowboys fans: the negotiations have taken a serious step back.

“A deal today is a lot further away than it was in late March… There are a whole wide range of options that get introduced.”

Parsons has been a staple on the Dallas defensive line ever since he entered the league. He’s also still getting better and about to enter his prime. It would be a catastrophe if the Cowboys fumbled these negotiations and had to part ways with him. Fans would never let Jones hear the end of it.

At the end of the day, though, this is par for the course with how Jerry handles negotiations. He’s always taken way too long to sign his players. Let’s just hope he doesn’t wait too long with Parsons to the point where he wants nothing to do with him and the team anymore. Still, it would be funny to watch the old owner/GM get taken to the woodshed by the media if that did happen.