“I’m Sorry It Had to Be Us”: Patrick Mahomes Apologizes to Josh Allen After Improving 4–0 Against the Bills in the Playoffs

It’s become a tradition unlike any other. And no, we’re not talking about the Masters. We’re talking about the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Buffalo Bills by the tightest of margins in the playoffs. Josh Allen and the Bills are right there at the end of every single game they play against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs. And every single time, they come up a play, or a yard, or a kick, or an inch short.

Allen is now 0-4 against the Mahomian Chiefs in the postseason. And the eerie way that K.C. continues to come out on top even has Mahomes himself feeling sorry for his Bills counterpart.

He said he’s “sorry it had to be us”—and it invariably is, as the Chiefs have been the ones to boot Buffalo from the postseason in four of the last five years—but he’s not losing any sleep over it (via: The Athletic).

“I always feel for him — he’s a great player, an amazing competitor and an awesome dude who I respect so much. I’m sorry it had to be us. But, you know, we compete, and someone has to win.”

You know Allen probably hates to hear Mahomes playing the tiniest violin for him and the Bills. No doubt Mahomes is genuine in the feelings he’s expressing. But it would be hard for anyone with a Bills cap on not to take it as patronizing after losing four straight playoff games to this Chiefs team by an average of 6.5 points.

Allen was visibly shaken at his post-game press conference. And one could be expected to be just that if they realized the recurring nightmare they thought was over had come back with a vengeance.

“It’s not fun. But to be the champs, you got to beat the champs, and we didn’t do it tonight,” Allen expressed.

You can tell how crushed Josh Allen is. This was the start of his postgame press conference. pic.twitter.com/DPoSx50Nek — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 27, 2025

It’s like when those kids in that town thought Freddy Krueger was gone for good—only for him to crawl back into their lives and nightmares. Many of us surely thought that Mahomes and the Chiefs couldn’t keep getting away with it. But they did just that, and then apologized for it too.

Patrick Mahomes is a “superhero creature” to his OC

Mahomes had a down year by his standards in 2024. He wasn’t in the MVP conversation, he didn’t earn All-Pro honors, and for the first time in his career, he didn’t receive a Pro Bowl recognition either. No matter, as he will now be headed to his 5th Super Bowl before reaching the age of 30.

The Chiefs have now won 17 straight one-score games, which is an unconscionable feat. However, when you’ve got a “superhero creature” that can go into killer mode at a moment’s notice, that stat starts to make more sense. Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy saw the transformation firsthand on the eve of this year’s AFC Championship and tried to explain it to his wife.

“Pat’s slowly turning into his superhero creature tonight at hotel as we speak. It’s the coolest thing ever; not many people understand. He creates an edge and becomes a different person as he gets locked in! It’s fascinating. Has that look in (his) eye tonight, that normal people don’t have.”

Mahomes has reached the AFC Championship in every single year of his career, save his first, when he was waiting in the wings behind Alex Smith. That’s seven straight years. And six of those saw Mahomes and the Chiefs playing at home in front of the Arrowhead faithful in the AFCCG.

Among QBs before reaching the age of 30, Mahomes is truly in a class of his own when it comes to the postseason. He leads in every category imaginable. He’s got five more wins than Tom Brady at the top (17), almost 2,200 yards more than Brett Favre (5,557), and 18 more TDs than Favre (43). He’s also got the most game-winning drives (7) and 4th-quarter comebacks (6) in the playoffs for QBs under 30.

He doesn’t always dominate. But when push comes to shove in the 4th quarter in January and February, Mahomes has shown he can deliver like no one has before or since.