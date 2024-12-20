“Im Taking Lamar Jackson Over Any Other Quarterback”: Cam Newton Leaves Stephen A. Smith Surprised With His MVP Argument

Lamar Jackson is arguably having his best season as a pro in 2024, despite already notching two MVP seasons in his short career. However, his gaudy numbers do not appear to persuade many, as Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has emerged as the favorite for the award this season. Despite the Allen wave, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who won MVP in 2015, is rallying behind Lamar.

Advertisement

While speaking on ESPN’s First Take on Friday, Newton cautioned pundit Stephen A. Smith about “what you say about Lamar Jackson”. Newton’s speech to Smith reflected the general approach of most NFL media, which focused on Allen’s accomplishments while downplaying Lamar’s greatness.

“Respectfully, I see how you talk about Lamar, and those certain things, it’s like, ‘bro, he’s just the greatest quarterback in the league’… Right now, right now, I’m taking Lamar Jackson over any other quarterback in the NFL.”

"Right now, I'm taking Lamar Jackson over any other quarterback in the NFL." –@CameronNewton 👀 pic.twitter.com/rNu7CkUvG1 — First Take (@FirstTake) December 20, 2024

Predictably, Newton’s statement elicited a strong response from Stephen A., who blurted out, “Including Josh Allen?” twice in absolute disbelief. In response, Newton pointed out that Smith, among other pundits and former players with a platform, holds Lamar to a different standard than Josh Allen.

“You gotta watch what you say about Lamar Jackson, because you’re not holding Josh Allen to the same standards as you holding to Lamar Jackson. Because you say, ‘aw man, everything, first ballot, all this, all that’. You know the only reason he struggles against the Pittsburgh Steelers is because they’re a divisional opponent, they know him the best.”

Newton makes a valid point. Lamar is indeed held to a different standard in the MVP conversation. Jackson has won the award twice before (2019 and 2023), which leads to voter fatigue. Pair that with Allen’s history of coming very close (three top-five MVP finishes since 2020), and you have a great underdog story for the Bills signal caller to win the award.

While Allen has been slightly more impressive in recent weeks, the season as a whole shows that Jackson stands out. Apart from wins and rushing TDs, there isn’t a stat in which Allen is matching the 27-year-old.

Lamar has more passing yards (3,580), touchdowns (34), and fewer interceptions (3) than Allen. He’s also completing passes at a higher rate (68.1) and averages more yards per attempt (8.9), the latter of which leads the league. His 120.7 passer rating not only paces the league but is the 4th-best mark of all time. Not to mention that Lamar’s Ravens defeated Allen’s Bills 35-10 in Week 4.

Yet, Josh Allen is a -1,000 favorite to win MVP over Lamar Jackson, who is offering +600 odds. Most people believe the winner is a foregone conclusion. If Lamar can slay his bogie team—the 10-4 Pittsburgh Steelers—on Saturday, many will have to admit this race is a lot closer than they think.