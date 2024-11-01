mobile app bar

“I’m Talking About Greatness”: Stephen A. Smith Believes Aaron Rodgers Will Outclass ‘Shorthanded’ CJ Stroud on Thursday Night

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Aaron Rodgers and CJ Stroud

Aaron Rodgers (L) and CJ Stroud (R). Image Credits: Imagn Images

It is a must-win game for the Jets tonight, and Aaron Rodgers needs to show up in full form. He is up against the Texans, led by CJ Stroud, who has had a better season than Rodgers in terms of touchdowns and passing yards.

Additionally, the Jets are 2-6 this season, whereas the Texans are 6-2, showing a clear disparity. Yet, Stephen A. Smith believes that Rodgers will have the last laugh against Stroud on Thursday night.

Appearing on the NFL on ESPN preview, Smith noted the ‘shorthanded’ Stroud, who lost Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs to injuries before the Thursday game. He explained that the Jets have Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson available, leading him to expect Rodgers to ‘show up.’

“He’s (Rodgers) looked decent over the last couple of games. When I’m talking about greatness, can you go out there and do that? I think that with CJ Stroud not having two primary weapons available to him, it shouldn’t be excessive for us to believe that if there was ever a night when Aaron Rodgers could have a better performance than someone like CJ Stroud, it should be tonight.”

Smith concluded his argument by reminding Rodgers that the onus is on him to prove he can still play quarterback in the National Football League. Reacting to Smith’s take, co-analyst Dan Orlovsky wondered whether Rodgers could deliver, stating, “There is only one team in this NFL season that has not scored 25 points: the Jets.”

It is clear that Smith gives the advantage to Rodgers due to the availability of wide receivers. However, Orlovsky argued that Houston’s defense has made many quarterbacks and offenses look bad, including Anthony Richardson, who had a terrible box score in the last game, leading to his benching.

Ultimately, the matchup is between Stroud, showcasing consistent growth in the NFL, and Rodgers, a seasoned veteran, in the NFL since 2005. Thus, the Thursday Night Game promises to be exciting.

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Share this article

Don’t miss these