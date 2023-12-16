“So You Taking All Your Credit, That’s Crazy”: Shedeur Gets a Reality Check by Dad Deion Sanders for Starring in KFC Commercials

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders talks to quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Sanders family has undoubtedly had a prosperous year, with Deion Sanders proving to be a marketing guru. Learning from the best, his son, Shedeur Sanders, has set his journey in the NIL journey forward, inking several deals with prestigious brands. However, a recent discussion between the father-son duo revealed interesting dynamics, where the Prime delivered a swift reality check to Shedeur.

Advertisement

In a candid conversation, Deion Sanders proposed an interesting business venture that could feature the three siblings—Shedeur, Shilo, and Deion Sanders Jr. He proposed that the three could have their own sunglasses featured by the popular brand Blenders Eyewear, which Prime has endorsed for a while now.

“I’m gonna let you all design your own shades,” added Deion, further suggesting, “It’s going to be one of my brands within Blenders,” Sanders said.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C05XhVeMc5i/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The clever conversation undermined Shedeur, who has recently stepped into the marketing arena. Wanting to steer out of his father’s shadow, the Buffaloes QB didn’t seem impressed.

A sticking point arose as Deion Sanders suggested keeping his three sons under his brand name. Shedeur didn’t seem to like the idea of being under his dad’s shadows as he uttered, ”I need my own.”

Deion Sanders Jokingly Delivers a Reality Check to Son Shedeur

Clearly, Coach Prime is also not the one to back down from a business discussion. He understood the tone of the conversation and quickly took it up a notch. Doubling down on the idea of doing it collectively, Sanders brought the recent KFC commercial into the argument.

“How you think you got off in KFC?” interrogated Prime amusingly, adding, “You think they said ‘hey you handsome!’ “

Advertisement

This, of course, did not go very well, as Deion Sanders Jr. exclaimed that his father was overshadowing Shedeur. He said,

“So he taking all your credit. That’s crazy.”

Shedeur Sanders seemed to be strangled well into Prime’s leg-pulling as he exclaimed, “He always start that!” The lighthearted conversation gave the fans a sneak peek into the father-son dynamics. Additionally, it saw the Prime Effect once again prevail with his ideas to commercialize the Sanders family name.

The KFC commercial that became the star of Sanders’ conversation featured almost everyone from the Sanders family. Coach Prime introduced the new $20 Fill Up Box on a pizza night to Deion Sanders Jr., Deiondra, Shedeur, Shilo, and Shelomi. The box contains 12 pieces of KFC’s new Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, four pieces of chicken on the bone, Secret Recipe Fries, four biscuits, and your choice of four dipping sauces.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0ubLDXuE-b/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Clearly, Coach Prime has a point, as he suggested Shedeur come together with Bucky and Shilo for a collective venture. It is not by chance that the University of Colorado has a set ‘Prime Time’ course, in an attempt to teach his marketing skills to the younger generation.