Tom Brady Remembers How He Confidently Planned to Get a New House, Even Before the Cuts Were Finalized Post 2000 Draft

Several fans who began following the NFL in the past two decades are not exactly aware of Brady’s perception as a mediocre athlete when he was drafted. During the recent 96th annual DCAT dinner, guest speaker Brady was questioned about his emotions when he declared for the 2000 NFL draft and his mindset as he waited through rounds without being selected until the 199th pick. While he explained all of that, he also shared a funny story that will definitely make football fans chuckle.

When Tom Brady was selected by the New England Patriots in the 2000 Draft, he was expected to be the fourth quarterback on the team, following Drew Bledsoe, John Friesz, and Michael Bishop. And that’s exactly what had happened. Not many QB4s on the depth chart are self-assured that they will not be released from the roster before the squads are determined.

However, Brady never considered the possibility of being let go by the New England team and promptly contacted his agent after being drafted to ask about houses to buy in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“I called my agent two weeks before the final cuts and he’s, of course, not sure if I’m going to make the team or not and I was like ‘hey, I really wanna buy a house here’ and he’s like ‘dude! The cuts aren’t for two weeks, and I’m like ‘the cuts? What are you talking about, I’m making this team. Why would they get rid of me?” Tom said, per a YouTube video posted by zielijo1.

This is the level of self-assurance Tom Brady possessed. His agent, however, requested that he wait for the final roster decisions. But TB12 knew in his heart that he wasn’t getting cut. Since his high school days, his ability to bounce back from challenges has given him a sense of unwavering assurance.

This is why he wasn’t concerned about the roster cuts; instead, he was focused on owning a lovely home in New England. And as he kept winning big on the field, that one house that his agent urged him not to buy, has turned into many.

Tom Brady’s Houses Over The Years

The seven-time Super Bowl champ’s initial confidence played a crucial role in shaping him into the successful athlete he became over the years. With success, the big bucks came flying, with which he has purchased quite a few lavish residences in California and Florida, such as a rumored 14,000-square-foot house in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. The houses that he now has showcased his prestigious position and achievements in the NFL. This is what being a seven-time winner of the Super Bowl looks like, right?

Prior to moving to Miami and Los Angeles, Tom Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, had real estate holdings in several affluent areas, such as New York City, Tampa, Montana, and even Costa Rica. Before the two tied the knot, Brady resided in an upscale $4.125 million condominium in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston.

This 3,412-square-foot residence was a component of the famous Burrage Mansion, recognized for its French château-style design decorated with detailed carvings. Brady made a million-dollar profit by selling the condo for $5.285 million in 2008. He then moved to a luxurious penthouse measuring 5,311 square feet on Boston’s Beacon Street, which, at that time, was worth $6.2 million. However, following his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, Brady put the penthouse on the market and managed to sell it for $9.27 million in 2012.

The pair later moved to Brentwood, California, and started by renting a property before purchasing land next to it. They converted the area into a vast 18,298-square-foot property with a worth of $11.75 million. Surprisingly, they later offloaded this real estate to Dr. Dre for a staggering $40 million in 2014.

In 2014, Brady and Bündchen partnered with Landry for a real estate investment in Brookline, a Boston suburb, purchasing a five-acre property for $4.5 million. After Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early 2020, they put their Brookline house on the market and it was sold for $32.5 million by Christmas of the same year. At the same time, they purchased a Peter Marino–designed apartment in the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan for $11.7 million.

Originally priced for lease at $40,000 monthly, the property was later put up for sale at $17.25 million in 2016, eventually being sold for an undisclosed sum following several price cuts, per Agricultural Digest.

In 2018, the couple grew their presence in New York City by purchasing a $25.5 million Tribeca apartment at Robert A.M. Stern’s 70 Vestry Street. The large five-bedroom house had stunning views of the Hudson River.

Nonetheless, after Brady joined the Buccaneers, they decided to reduce their size by selling the unit for almost $40 million in December 2020. Around the same time, they also purchased a smaller unit on the same floor for $3.5 million, which would be their pied-à-terre in Manhattan.

In the latter part of 2020, Bündchen and Brady bought a $17 million property on Indian Creek Island, known as the “Billionaire Bunker,” close to Miami Beach, making a substantial investment. Reports began to emerge in early 2024, suggesting that their massive mansion was close to being finished. Aerial photos of the property displayed its elegant, contemporary architecture, with sharp edges and large terraces connecting the main and guest rooms.