“Imagine if the entire internet commemorated the anniversary of the time you had one too many margaritas”: Tom Brady jokes about when LeBron James and the sporting world saw him drunk out of his mind one year later

Tom Brady is the hardest worker on and off the football field, but when it comes to celebrating, the NFL GOAT knows how to party and go hard.

While in New England, Brady was more modest and toned down with his personality, Tampa Bay Brady had been entirely different. He seemed more open and willing to let loose, something we hadn’t seen throughout his 20 year career with the Patriots.

Last year, after the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in Brady’s first season in the red and white, the city decided to go all out for a celebration. While most teams celebrate with a parade through the streets of the city, the Buccaneers took matters to the waters and hosted a boat parade.

It was absolutely crazy and the entire team, including Brady, had a blast. It was different to see him out of his element. partying hard in the scorching sun of Florida, but it gave us NFL fans plenty of entertainment.

February 10, 2021: Tampa Bay #Buccaneers hosted an epic Super Bowl parade on boats in Tampa, FL with Tom Brady memorably tossing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another during what ended up being his 7th & final SB celebration

pic.twitter.com/OconQdTvhu — Pro Sports Outlook (@PSO_Sports) February 11, 2022

Also Read: “Tom Brady will probably be like ‘I want to go back to the field’”: Michael Irvin believes NFL GOAT will definitely want to return to the NFL after 6 months at home

Tom Brady jokes about the one year anniversary of his famous ‘Lombardy Toss’

As you saw in the video above, Brady really was getting crazy during that parade. Most definitely drunk, Brady decided that it would be a good idea to toss the Lombardy Trophy from his boat to the other, hoping his teammates would be able to pull in the catch.

Luckily, everything worked out, but it wasn’t without its tense moments. Brady’s duaghter, Vivian even questioned her father’s moves, basically begging him to not chuck the trophy. Brady didn’t care though, and it made for an unforgettable moment.

After the parade, everyone was joking about Brady and the way he had let himself get so uncomposed. LeBron James even made a joke.

Man o man I wish we were able to have our parade too cause I would have been walking beautifully just like you! 😁😁🥴🥴👍🏾 https://t.co/6hDMncAKO7 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 10, 2021

Now, on the one year anniversary of Brady’s famous, the NFL legend has his own joke for the event.

Imagine if the entire internet commemorated the anniversary of the time you had one too many margaritas… https://t.co/y7oDTzoJUZ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2022

While Brady had many moments on the field to talk about and remember, this one definitely left a lasting memory as well off the field.

Also Read: “What are you doing Tom Brady?” Skip Bayless begs NFL legend to come back from retirement in 2022