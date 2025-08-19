“In Green Bay, There’s a Place Called St. Norbert College…”: Aaron Rodgers Drops His Latest Ghost Conspiracy Story

Aaron Rodgers has always had a knack for conspiracy theories. Whether it’s denouncing the legitimacy of COVID-19 or claiming that the Sandy Hook tragedy wasn’t real, he’s always questioning what’s going on in the world. To some, it’s a tiresome act. But not to Rodgers. And true to form, he recently shared another conspiracy that he believes … though this time it was much more relatable.

Ghosts have always been an interesting point of conversation. While there’s no scientific evidence to support their existence, studies say that 40-50% of Americans believe that they are real. And you can toss Rodgers into that group.

In his latest interview, the four-time MVP recalled a chilling ghost story from his time with the Green Bay Packers that ultimately pushed him toward believing in the paranormal. The story dates back to training camp, where Green Bay’s players often stayed at St. Norbert’s College, a place already surrounded by unsettling rumors.

“In Green Bay, there’s a place called St. Norbert’s College. Which is like, I don’t know, this small Catholic college. Unfortunately, there were some suicides that happened at the dorms that we stayed at,” Rodgers started on Not Just Football.

“And there were rumors that it was haunted. One night in camp… Probably ‘07, ‘08, there was a ghost sighting in the corner of a room,” he continued.

Not only that, but the newly minted Steelers QB added that another person in the dorm saw the entity as well.

“The next night, the adjacent room to that person saw a ghost in the same corner, just on the opposite side of the wall. So, I think ghosts are a very interesting conspiracy,” he added.

Rodgers also revealed that the two who saw the ghosts did not speak to each other before or after the encounter happened. All in all, a very odd incident that he never got an explanation for. Although, funny enough, St. Norbert College recently made headlines for layoffs, with some calling the town a, wait for it, “ghost town.”

Rodgers’ AirPod Conspiracy

Ghosts are far from the only conspiracies that Rodgers is known to believe. His most notable claim recently is that AirPods and Bluetooth headphones in general are “harmful to the brain.”

To counter this, Rodgers sticks to wired headphones. Fans have even poked fun at him for it, mainly calling him old. Despite the jokes, he’s stood firm on his choice.

“Your girl, Kamala, just came out and talked about the importance of wearing wired headphones. So, I think it should be a trend,” the QB joked.

Kamala Harris did come out recently and warn people about Bluetooth headphones, but for entirely different reasons. She based her claims around the idea that others can tap into your Bluetooth headphones and listen to your private conversations. Not around the idea that they’re harmful to one’s health.

Health experts have denounced the claims about Bluetooth and EMF exposure for a long time. Nevertheless, Rodgers hasn’t waned in his beliefs. Which isn’t surprising, considering he’s a man who once challenged mainstream science over the legitimacy of a vaccine.

Rodgers is about as stubborn an individual as one can get. He believes in crazy things and will only bring up evidence that supports his claims, moving the goalposts, if you will. Furthermore, he’s very patronizing, which we saw throughout his fight against vaccines. So, it’s hard to listen to his conspiracy theories in good faith and take them seriously. At this point, it’s a quirk in his personality.