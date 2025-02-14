“Incoming Brittany Mahomes Meltdown”: Eagles Fans Roasting a Pig with Patrick Mahomes’ Hair and Number Before the Super Bowl Parade Stirs Up NFL World

There’s a reason city officials regularly lather grease onto light and telephone poles in the lead-up to any big sporting event: Philadelphia sports fans are built differently. They can be as toxic as anyone when they’re losing, but when they’re winning, it’s simply entertaining pandemonium for the neutral. With the Philadelphia Eagles set for their Super Bowl parade on Friday, their fans are not disappointing once again.

After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, the Eagles got their revenge and then some this year, smashing the two-time defending champs 40-22. Much of the Chiefs’ mockery from Philly fans since the Super Bowl has predictably surrounded superstar QB Patrick Mahomes. Eagles fans took things to a whole new (and perhaps a bit over-the-top) level on Friday morning as they roasted a pig dressed up like Mahomes.

Eagles fans are roasting a Patrick Mahomes pig. With hair.

Some Eagles fans got in line last night at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/BDIJ3Sh0JU — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 14, 2025

The fans carved Mahomes’ jersey no. 15 into the side of the pig and even added a curly-haired wig to mimic Mahomes’ hairstyle. Philly fans—and, really anyone who’s not a K.C. supporter—piled on. Others called it out as “sad” or “pathetic”.

Well he was slaughtered on Sunday. — Philadelphia Eagles rule my Sundays (@my_phillyeagles) February 14, 2025

2 Lombardis and they forgot how to behave — Yasuke (@Yasuke1886) February 14, 2025

Awesome to see! Rare eagles fan base W — Nick (@njanick_23) February 14, 2025

Incoming Britany Mahomes meltdown coming in 3 2…. — Dan Kearney (@BirdsPhan228) February 14, 2025



That last one referred to Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes. She has been uncharacteristically silent since her husband and his team’s humbling in New Orleans on Sunday. She, however, resurfaced to say that an appreciative post from her friend, Jenna Artis, had her “crying”.

If Brittany and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom don’t want to get themselves riled up, they would do well to turn away on Friday. We know the City of Brotherly Love is going to have a ball. Not just to celebrate themselves, but to make a little fun of the former kings of the NFL hill too.

Eagles fans have been in rare form since the early hours of Friday

The Eagles won the Super Bowl way back on Sunday. That’s nearly five full days ago, which means the whole City of Philadelphia has simply had to wait. If rookie Cooper DeJean was already getting antsy, imagine how those on Broad Street were feeling about that delay.

Perhaps because of that, they were ready at the break of dawn on Friday. They flooded the streets in the early hours of the morning, though there was certainly a contingent that had been out all night. “Dreams and Nightmares” by Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill was blaring from the speakers with hundreds singing along at 7am.

Eagles fans are getting hype to Dreams & Nightmares at 7am for the parade. Pray for the city of Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/jJoMw3bJot — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) February 14, 2025



The motto for the day appears to be: “It’s got to be 5 o’clock somewhere, eh?” Philly fans were out in full force hours before the parade was scheduled to start on Broad Street at 11am. And when we say out in full force, we mean a few beers deep, ready to irresponsibly toss brewskis ambitious distances to strangers whether the receiver is on top of a 50-foot sign or in the middle of a crowd.

Philadelphia is going to look like a scene out of GTA VI after the parade pic.twitter.com/R9PbJiga6s — GoldBoys.com (@GoldBoysSupport) February 14, 2025

BEERS ALREADY FLYING IN PHILLY. EAGLES PARADE SOON TO BE MARCHING THROUGH PHILADELPHIA. LET THE CHAOS BEGIN!pic.twitter.com/ocC7ALwCGQ — Chaos Alerts (@ChaosAlertsOnX) February 14, 2025

And, of course, despite his retirement from the NFL, an Eagles Super Bowl parade wouldn’t be the same without a little bit of Jason Kelce.

Jason Kelce is at the #Eagles Super Bowl parade.pic.twitter.com/97LCsekMsT — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) February 14, 2025



Jalen Hurts and C.J. Gardner-Johnson have also been spotted wearing statement T-shirts as the team buses wade their way down Broad Street. At the time of writing, they should be finishing up their Broad Street leg and going around City Hall to begin their journey down Ben Franklin Parkway.