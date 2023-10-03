What the F*ck”: Tom Brady is Pulling His Hair Out After Watching Patriots Surrender Against the Cowboys

Patriots recently surrendered against the Cowboys and Tom Brady’s reaction to the loss said a lot about how gigantic the loss was. It was a humbling experience for Patriots as a horrible start to their season continued. In fact, the 3-38 loss against Dallas was the worst loss of Belichick’s career.

Tom Brady, the man who won it all and created a dynasty with his beloved Patriots, was appalled by how his former team performed and his reaction is totally understandable. Brady’s reaction reflects on how dire the state of affairs are in New England at the moment.

Tom Brady Reflects on Patriots’ Hefty Loss Against the Cowboys

On the new episode of Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady expressed his emotions and frustrations with the way his former team, the New England Patriots performed. “I just watch. It’s a hard thing because you want to pull your hair out and say What the f*ck is going on here?” Tom said, before adding how frustrating it is for him to sit outside and watch his former team go under.

“If you are part of the loss, you don’t care about anyone else’s loss. You just care about your own. If you win, you look around and go to see who else lost. Football is a sport so it’s brutally tough and again I was in it. I had a very big impact on every game. I have zero impact on games now,” Tom added.

Brady also informed his viewers about how his perspective changed about winning or losing games after he retired. “I didn’t have that perspective when I was playing. This is the new life I am living. Now for the first time, I am on the outside looking in.” Overall, Brady was just brutally honest about how his former team actually did. His facial expression didn’t leave much to the imagination.

Bill Belichick Expects a Better Performance From His Patriots

It was another lackluster performance by Mac Jones, who just never looked like dominating the proceedings against Dallas. Speaking to a reporter as per nfl.com, when asked about the decision to pull out Jones mid-game, coach Bill Belichick had said, “there was no point in leaving him out there, so I took him out.”

Jones was taken off the field with 3:14 remaining in the third quarter when the Patriots were down 31-3, in favour of young QB Bailey Zappe. However, the decision didn’t have any bearing on the match as it ended 38-3 in favor of the Cowboys. Reflecting on the loss, Bill further said after the game-

“We didn’t do much of anything well enough to be competitive tonight. So disappointing. Think we’re a lot better team than we showed out there tonight, but that’s what we showed. That’s what it was. Got a lot of work to do. You have to do a better job playing and coaching. Just got to perform better.”

Patriots are now 1-3 and are in danger of not making the playoffs. They certainly need to figure something out in order to provide a ray of hope to their fans and former superstar Tom Brady, who whole heartedly support New England.