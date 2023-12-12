Tyreek Hill’s Wife Treated Him With a “Get Your A** Back in the Game” Text After the WR Got Injured During Titans Game

Dec 11, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) signals from the field against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins’ quest for the AFC’s top seed hit a snag with a 28-27 loss to the Titans. Tyreek Hill’s questionable return due to an ankle injury in the first quarter turned around when he made a shocking yet resilient comeback midway into the third quarter.

In just two plays, the Dolphins’ star receiver showcased why his MVP candidacy holds weight. Tyreek made a stellar comeback with a crucial 23-yard catch at the end of the third quarter and a 25-yard reception to the 6-yard line that set up a tying touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Dolphins fans chanted his name as Hill writhed in pain on the Titans’ sideline, encouraging him to run to their sideline. After briefly seeking treatment in the Dolphins’ medical tent, Hill returned to action with a motivation that was unknown. He later detailed the heartwarming touch came when, inside the tent, he texted his wife about the painful injury.

Her encouraging reply, aware of Tyreek’s determination, urged him to get up and continue playing. “You better get your a*s back in the game.” Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro told him hilariously, according to the WR.

Fans celebrated the return of their star wide receiver after the injury, but it couldn’t secure a victory for the Dolphins. Despite Tyreek’s two highlight plays, Miami’s final two drives lacked his presence. Sadly, the fans were left disheartened as the Dolphins faced a defeat that significantly impacted their season.

Tyreek Hill Can’t be Stopped Despite Injury

MVP candidate Tyreek Hill took a hit from Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, causing an awkward landing on his left ankle. After lying on the turf briefly, Hill went off the field and entered the Dolphins’ medical tent. He didn’t return to the game in the first half despite making significant efforts and standing on the sidelines with the head coach. However, his wife’s words served as motivation and he returned to the field, even as the crowds erupted with his name.

Hill aimed high at the start of the season, eyeing a historic 2,000 receiving yards for a wide receiver. So far, he’s dominated with 1,542 yards in 13 games, leaving competitors like A.J. Brown trailing by almost 300 yards. Hill’s impressive tally includes a league-leading 12 receiving touchdowns, outshining rivals Mike Evans and Courtland Sutton by a margin of two.

Achieving 2,000 yards requires Tyreek Hill to secure 458 more receiving yards in the last four games, averaging 114.5 yards per game. Despite concerns about his recent injury, Hill’s determined mentality suggests he might still reach his goal. Calvin Johnson’s current NFL record of 1,964 yards in a 2012 season, averaging 122.8 yards per game, sets the benchmark.