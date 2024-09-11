Injured Shilo Sanders Shows Off Dance Moves Before Successful Surgery on Broken Arm

Shilo Sanders suffered an injury during Saturday’s game against Nebraska when he tackled Huskers running back Dante Dowdell in the first quarter. Despite the 28-10 loss and the injury, Shilo’s spirit remains unbroken.

In a vlog on his YouTube channel, the dynamic safety showed his resilience and positive attitude. Before the surgery, he was dancing to his favorite tunes, declaring, “If I can do this, then I can play next weekend.”

This optimism is characteristic of Shilo, who quickly recovered after his previous offseason knee surgery.

The video posted by Shilo captured his pre-surgery antics, running around the waiting room and insisting to his mother that he felt fit enough to play the upcoming weekend.

His mother was amused by his energy and even likened his behavior to when he was five years old. Moreover, Shilo also had to get a gentle reality check to patiently wait for another two to three weeks for recovery.

Shilo’s father and Colorado’s head coach, Deion Sanders also shared the same thoughts with the reporters on Tuesday. “Shilo, he has the hand of God on him. So I would say two to three weeks,” he said.

The vlog also gave the fans a glimpse into Shilo’s pre-surgery conversation with his doctor, offering a behind-the-scenes look.

Shilo’s surgeon offers hope for fast recovery

Shilo’s surgery was performed by Dr. Belts, the same surgeon who previously treated his pinky finger injury. Before the procedure, Dr. Belts reassured the young Sanders:

“I think with some plates and screws, you know, as long as you’re feeling okay, we’ll get you back a little bit faster than you expect.”

The safety seemed excited after hearing the update and even joked with Dr. Belts about playing with a fracture cast. The doctor laughed, admitting he wouldn’t have done it if he played defense at the collegiate level like him.

With the successful surgery behind him, the young Sanders is now focused on returning to the Buffaloes’ defense. His importance to the team can’t be overstated.

Last season, he led Colorado with an impressive 70 tackles and four forced fumbles, while also bagging an interception and scoring a defensive touchdown.

Meanwhile, Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have had an unpredictable start to their season. They narrowly escaped an upset against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State but then suffered a tough loss to Nebraska.

Now, they’re gearing up for an in-state rivalry game against Colorado State on Saturday.