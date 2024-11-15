mobile app bar

Injury Analyst Provides Week 11 Updates on Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts

Ayush Juneja
Published

Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Jalen Hurts

On left- Patrick Mahomes, in center- Kirk Cousins and on right- Jalen Hurts. Credit- Imagn Images

Week 11 of the 2024-25 NFL season is upon us, starting with a Thursday Night matchup between divisional rivals, the Eagles and the Commanders. Many teams with injury concerns, including to star players like Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts, are coming in to play this week.

The Falcons will take in the Broncos this coming Sunday. Will the Dirty Birds have their QB1 for this vital matchup?

According to Injury Expert Dr. Jesse Morse, Cousins banged up his right elbow and right throwing shoulder, taking several hits last week in the loss to the Saints. The former Vikings QB didn’t practice up until Thursday. However, there aren’t any causes for concern. His being on the injury list is a mere formality. He was a full participant in Thursday practices.

Moving on the Chiefs’ star man, Patrick Mahomes has been dealing with a left medial ankle sprain for a couple of weeks now. A new hip injury was added to his list of problems after Wednesday’s practice. However, it’s not overly concerning as he did fully participate in Thursday’s practice. It means he might be ready to suit up for an important clash with the Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City is still undefeated for the season and would love to keep it that way going into week 12.

Jalen Hurts will be playing the first fixture of this week against the Commanders. He has been dealing with an ankle issue but he will be ready to go.

 

Isiah Pacheco fractured his fibula in week 2 of the season and has been on injured reserve since then. There was no ligament damage which he will be returning within the normal time frame which is likely in week 2. He won’t be playing in week 11 against the Bills but was able to take part in Wednesday’s practice in a limited fashion.

Tyreek Hill has been dealing with a left wrist injury. He nearly missed last week’s fixture against the Rams but played through it. The Dolphins star wideout didn’t practice on Wednesday and did a limited practice on Thursday. But Dr Morse believes he will play against the Raiders this week.

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 750 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

