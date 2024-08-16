“It Was Cool”: Patrick Mahomes On His Impressive Behind-The-Back Pass to Isiah Pacheco During Training Camp

Patrick Mahomes has been toying with behind-the-back passes since last year, and he did it in style yet again on August 7. His behind-the-back pass to Isiah Pacheco at Chiefs training camp captured the internet’s attention with fans wondering whether the QB will emulate the same play in the NFL season.

And the clutch quarterback joined the spirited conversation with an honest response. He stressed the need to get in a “live-type atmosphere” to translate innovative plays into action as he revisited the impressive pass:

“It was a good day for the offense, especially that last period, and I had to kind of get it going…Obviously, if stuff’s not working well, you don’t have that opportunity. So it was cool that I had completed it.“

Following the training camp at St. Joe, a curious reporter asked whether fans might be able to see these dynamic passes from Mahomes in an NFL game this season, to which he candidly responded:

“Yeah, there definitely is a possibility of it. I mean if you do it, it’s got to work.” He added that the pass was a “similar play to the one in the Super Bowl.”

While revisiting the play, the 28-year-old explained that he had the “freedom” to attempt it as the Chiefs got a few completions on point in the training camp.

Last week, Mahomes took a shotgun snap and ran to his right, before throwing the ball to Isiah Pacheco, who caught it in style.

This isn’t the first time the Chiefs QB completed a behind-the-back pass in training cap either, as he completed a similar pass back in June. Training camp is the right time to experiment with such plays, and Mahomes is doing just that. He explained how this year’s training camp became a learning experience.

Mahomes revisits Chiefs training camp experience

While admitting that the Chiefs had a “great camp”, Mahomes stressed the need to “push the envelope” for the team to produce consistent results. The QB explained how the camp has helped his performance and also the team’s:

“I have been trying trying to push the ball downfield, trying to make sure we stay in that attacking mindset. But at the same time, find that right balance. There’s been days where we’ve connected on a lot of deep passes, and there’s days when we missed them.”

He also shed light on Saturday’s pre-season game against the Lions. Calling it a “great test”, he urged teammates to “keep pushing” to cope with the tough season. The Chiefs can take a cue from inventive plays, including Mahomes’s behind-the-back passes to push the envelope.