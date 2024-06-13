mobile app bar

Inquisitive & Annoyingly Curiously Tom Brady Draws Incessant Praise from Drew Bledsoe at Patriots HOF Induction

With Tom Brady being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, the ceremony brought some of Brady’s older teammates to the ceremony. Chief among them, was Drew Bledsoe, the Patriots QB before him. Before Brady ran the show, Bledsoe led the Patriots. As the senior statesman of his time, he encountered a young Brady. And as they honored Brady, Bledsoe recounted stories of this young, scrawny QB coming from Michigan.

Before Brady became the GOAT, he was almost like a younger brother to Bledsoe. He recounted the kind of kid he met, joked, and said, “The guy that I met was this inquisitive, curious, hardworking guy that was in my ear all the time. Like you were annoying.”

Moreover, Bledsoe spoke about how Brady is still the same kid, trying to get better. The competitive edge is what Bledsoe truly appreciated about Brady. Additionally, Bledsoe made it clear that the induction celebration wasn’t for the number of rings he had won. It wasn’t for the kind of achievements Brady has made.

The induction was a celebration of the kind of individual Brady is at his very core. Bledsoe ended his speech with an emotional ode to Brady, proclaiming that his junior’s nature as an individual is the reason behind the wins and that even after all these years, the former quarterback is always moving towards self-improvement.

Tom Brady’s induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame is a testament to how positively he impacted, not just the team, but those around him. Be it his opponents or his teammates or even his predecessor.

