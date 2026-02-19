Inside Jared Goff’s $1 Million+ Worth Car Collection That Consists of Porche Turbo S, Ferrari F12 Berlinetta and More

Jared Goff’s NFL journey has never been simple. From being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 Draft to leading a Super Bowl run with the Rams, enduring a trade, and then rebuilding his reputation in Detroit, Goff has experienced both the spotlight and the skepticism that come with franchise-quarterback status. Now firmly established as the leader of the Detroit Lions, he has paired on-field stability with financial security that places him among the league’s elite earners.

In May 2024, Goff signed a four-year, $212 million contract extension that keeps him in Detroit through the 2027 season, with a 2028 option. The deal includes approximately $170.6 million in guarantees, a $73 million signing bonus, and an average annual value of $53 million. At the time of signing, it made him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL by AAV, trailing only Joe Burrow.

Yet despite that wealth, Goff’s public persona rarely feels flashy. While the total value of his vehicles reportedly exceeds $1 million, the lineup is less about excess and more about curated performance and design.

Among the most eye-catching cars associated with Goff is the Porsche 911 Turbo S. The Turbo S represents balance at the highest level, blistering acceleration paired with everyday usability. It is engineered for control as much as speed, offering refined handling without sacrificing comfort.

He has also been linked to a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, a grand tourer powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine. The F12 blends aggressive performance with Italian craftsmanship, delivering both raw speed and elegant styling. It is a driver’s car, designed for those who appreciate mechanical artistry as much as straight-line power.

Another supercar tied to Goff is the Lamborghini Aventador. With its sharp angles and unmistakable presence, the Aventador is less subtle than the Porsche. Its V12 engine and dramatic design make it a statement piece.

Beyond supercars, Goff is believed to own high-end SUVs suited for daily life, potentially from brands such as Range Rover or BMW. These vehicles emphasize practicality, comfort, and versatility, qualities that align with a quarterback managing both professional demands and personal responsibilities.

What makes Goff’s collection notable is not just the price tag, but the cohesion. There is a clear throughline of premium engineering, high performance and refined taste. Much like his career trajectory in Detroit, the approach feels measured rather than impulsive. Each car appears selected with intention rather than acquired for sheer volume.

As long as Goff continues to anchor the Lions’ resurgence, both his résumé and his garage are likely to expand steadily.