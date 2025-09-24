Skip Bayless Claims Cowboys Defense Turned “Russell Wilson into Vintage Patrick Mahomes” Amid Jaxson Dart Update

When every season begins with rallying cries of “this is our year,” you’re bound to be in for some disappointment. In the case of the Dallas Cowboys, that disappointment has been lasting for quite a while. 29 years, to be exact.

Unfortunately for America’s team, it doesn’t appear as if 2025 will be any different. Throughout the first three weeks of the 2025 regular season, the Cowboys have given away a whopping total of 95 points to their opponents. And now that CeeDee Lamb is expected to miss multiple weeks, the losses only figure to get bigger from here.

Russell Wilson, who has since been benched in favor of the New York Giants’ newest quarterback, Jaxson Dart, looked like his former Super Bowl MVP-winning self against them. His 450 passing yards in Week 2 was the second-highest single-game total of his career. And, according to none other than the life-long Dallas fan himself, Skip Bayless, that’s about as bad of an omen as you can have for the remainder of your season.

“Russ, against Washington, did look washed in their opening game,” Bayless exclaimed before noting that he was fearful of Dart making an appearance on that particular Sunday.

“I was scared to death that Jaxson Dart would come in with some of that cocky, beginner’s luck energy and ignite them… He scares me, Russ didn’t scare me at all. And what happened? My defense turned Russell Wilson back into vintage Patrick Mahomes,” he added, blaming the Cowboys.

Suffice to say, even though Russ wasn’t able to cook up a win, he still had more than enough ways to burn the Cowboys’ defense. Of course, passing yards don’t inherently translate to wins. And as a result, it’ll be the 25th overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft who will get the starting call this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers and their vaunted defense.

For the first time since Daniel Jones‘ debut in 2019, there will be some new blood under center in New York. Considering that the franchise has been demanding wins for the last two seasons and has yet to receive any, a quarterback change certainly seems to make more sense than not for the Giants.

Of course, they still project to get blown out at home by the Chargers, as there’s not a single person on their roster who is capable of going head to head with Justin Herbert right now. The six-year veteran, along with the help of Jim Harbaugh and Omarion Hampton, is taking the league by storm.

Not even the aforementioned Mahomes was able to overcome L.A. despite having all of the motivation he could ask for following a lopsided loss at Super Bowl LIX. Simply put, things are going to get worse before they get better in New York.

But then again, there’s always the possibility that Dart could be the next unlikely hero for this franchise, and that’ll be enough to keep fans tuning in for the duration of the regular season.