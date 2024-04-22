Tom Brady’s Softball Sensation Niece Maya Brady Showers Love on His Heartfelt Tribute for His Parents

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady celebrated a significant family milestone as his parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr., commemorated 55 years of marriage. Brady took to Instagram to honor this special occasion underscoring the profound love and admiration he holds for his parents.

Tom Brady melted hearts with a heartfelt tribute to his parents, sharing cherished snapshots of him with them, including a black and white picture of the couple from their wedding day. He expressed gratitude, saying, “Happy 55th(!) anniversary to the best parents a family could ever ask for.”

Continuing in his sweet captions, Brady credited them for shaping their family’s beautiful lives, “I love you, Mom and Dad, here’s to many more ahead and continued blessings on such an incredible achievement,” Brady added. The former QB’s tribute to his parents was so sweet that his cousin and softball superstar Maya Brady also jumped in the comments to shower love for the family.

Tom Brady’s parents have been steadfast supporters throughout his celebrated career, cheering him on from the stands or even sidelines. Beyond his professional achievements, they’ve provided unwavering support in his personal life.

As Brady expressed in his post, they raised him with strong values and set examples that shaped his character. Tom Brady has spoken openly about his father’s influence in interviews and public appearances, noting the impact his parents have had on his life.

Tom Brady Nearly Broke Down in Tears While Speaking About His Father

While Tom Brady may serve as an inspiration to countless athletes, there’s one person who holds the title of his ultimate role model: His father, Tom Brady Sr. The seven-time Super Bowl champion once credited his father for igniting his passion for the game through his guidance and encouragement.

During a moment in an interview with CBS Boston back in 2017, Tom Brady found himself faced with a unique question from a young fan during Super Bowl week. Brady’s voice quivered slightly as he said:

“Who’s my hero? Great question. Well, I think my dad is my hero because he’s someone that I look up to every day, and uh… my dad.”

Despite the emotional swell threatening to overwhelm him, Brady’s trademark poise never wavered as he navigated the conversation in a different direction.

Tom is not just a football legend, he is a beloved father to Jack (16), Benjamin (13), and Vivian (10). With a heart full of parental love, Brady himself cherished every moment with his kids, drawing inspiration from his own father. Despite all the struggles he has been through on and off the field, the Patriots’ legend always emphasizes the importance of being present and savoring family time.