Insider Predicts ‘Domino Effect’ as Trevor Lawrence Signs $275 Million Extension

Trevor Lawrence just signed a massive $275 million contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars for five years. This mammoth deal puts Trevor on par with Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow for the highest average salary for an NFL quarterback. However, this isn’t just huge for Lawrence; the move is seen as ground-breaking for the quarterback market in the league.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently hinted at the chain effect Trevor’s contract might have on other elite quarterbacks in the league. Well, he isn’t entirely wrong. Considering that Trevor secured himself ‘the bag,’ QBs like Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa, who arguably elevated their respective clubs to great heights, can expect similar extensions.

“Trevor Lawrence has done everything he can to prove himself,” said Rapoport. “Not only being worth the number one overall selection but being the franchise quarterback for the Jaguars. His payday was coming, and the Jags decided proactively, you know what? So he gets the bag, he gets paid. He now is essentially set for life. And it has a massive domino effect on so many other big-time quarterbacks who are looking for similar paydays.”

Jerry Jones has been waiting for leaves to fall for a while now. Now, with Lawrence’s contract, which didn’t quite reset the QB market, it is Jerrey’s perfect opportunity to retain Dak Prescott before he becomes more expensive.

Prescott reportedly has all the leverage in the world for a lucrative extension; however, with other key players like Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb waiting their turns, the star QB’s impending extension could take a while to materialize.

On the other hand, the Dolphins placed their fifth-year option on Tua; however, the team might not wait around to see the QB market reset once again. Considering the recent agreements, from Jared Goff to Kirk Cousins, with one of them not quite leaving a mark last year, Tua could have a deal done before training camp.

Safe to say, Lawrence’s contract with the Jaguars is undeniably historic and will have a significant impact on the quarterback market. However, the QB’s $275 million deal with the team won’t come into effect until 2025.

A Deep Dive Into Trevor Lawrence’s Contract Extension With the Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence’s five-year, $275 million contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars offers a whopping $142 million in guaranteed money. It is a huge financial security for the fourth-year quarterback.

However, there are still milestones to reach, from Pro Bowl nods to workout bonuses and even some other performance incentives, which will ensure the QB takes home a $55 million payout every year. Notably, there’s a $37.5 million signing bonus included in the contract.

For the 2024-2025 NFL season, Lawrence will still be on his rookie deal. His contract extension will be applicable for the 2025-2026 NFL season. To manage the salary cap hit, the Jaguars will distribute the guaranteed money over five years, which is the tenure of the contract.

So, how did Trevor Lawrence bag such a massive deal? Looking back, Trevor was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While playing college football with Clemson Tiers, he was seen as a generational talent.

Also, in the first two NFL seasons, Trevor played with the Jaguars with a weak supporting cast. Nevertheless, he still made his mark with two 4,000-yard seasons with over 21 touchdowns and a completion percentage going beyond 65%.

Now that Trevor Lawrence has signed a record-breaking contract with the Jaguars on the brink of his NFL stardom, he is bound to face pressure to live up to the expectations. It remains to be seen whether the rookie quarterback will be able to lead the team to the playoffs and, subsequently, the Super Bowl.