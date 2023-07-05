“I am the Best Decision You Made”: 6th Round Pick Tom Brady’s First Interaction is Still Etched in Patriots Owner’s Memory

When Tom Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft, the Patriots already had star quarterbacks like Drew Bledsoe and John Friesz on their roster. However, even then, 6ht round pick Brady was confident about succeeding at the highest level, which he openly communicated to New England’s owner Robert Kraft in his first meeting.

Kraft himself had admitted that more than two decades ago, rookie Tom Brady had assured him that he will never regret the decision of picking him in the draft. Needless to say, Brady’s confidence bore astounding results for Kraft’s franchise which achieved insurmountable success under the Michigan product.

Tom Brady’s Memorable First Encounter with Robert Kraft

During a video interview with CNN, Patriots owner Robert Kraft shared the iconic story of his first meeting with Tom Brady. Kraft recalled the moment when Brady, with unwavering confidence, introduced himself by saying, “Hi, I’m Tom Brady. You’ll not regret picking me”. This bold statement from a sixth-round draft pick left a lasting impression on Kraft.

In his own words, Robert Kraft recounted the encounter, stating, “He looked me in the eye and he said, ‘I’m the best decision your franchise has ever made’. We just gave the biggest contract to Drew Bledsoe, and he was number four. And that job, he came down and he really believed what he said and he was right.”

Kraft emphasized Brady’s firm belief in his abilities, especially when the odds were stacked against him. And today, the world knows Brady as a Quarterback who has taken home more Super Bowl titles than any single franchise in the history of the great competition.

Tom Brady’s Transition: From the Gridiron to the Broadcast Booth

The legendary QB is now set to embark on a new chapter in his post-retirement career. After announcing his retirement from professional football, Tom Brady revealed that he will be making his debut as a lead NFL analyst with Fox Sports in the fall of 2024. This highly-anticipated move has taken many by surprise. This move came just months after his decision to un-retire and rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their quarterback.

Brady had already secured a groundbreaking contract with Fox Sports back in May of 2022. This unprecedented 10-year, $375 million deal solidified his position as the next in-game TV analyst for the network. It became apparent that Fox Sports was confident in Brady’s decision to continue playing football, ensuring that the broadcasting role would be waiting for him when he eventually retired “for real”.

Brady’s next move has been the subject of much speculation. With his official retirement, the focus now shifts to his upcoming gig as a broadcaster. Brady recently expressed his desire to excel in this new endeavor, stating, “I want to be great at what I do”. It remains to be seen if Brady’s TV career will achieve the same legendary status as his playing career.