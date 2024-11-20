Insider Thinks the Jets Could Cut Aaron Rodgers Next Season: “Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh are Gone”

Nov 17, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off the field after losing to the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Will Aaron Rodgers be the next to depart from the New York Jets? That was possibly the first thought that came to everyone’s mind after Woody Johnson fired GM Joe Douglas on Tuesday. The axe came after the Jets’ eighth loss this season. The losing streak, and the sacking spree, has also cast doubts on Rodgers’ future with the team. An insider thinks the star QB’s time is up.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, is keen on playing another season. This was evident in his, “Yeah, I think so”, response when asked about it last week. However, NFL insider Judy Battista thinks things look bleak.

“Both Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh are gone. They are clearly going to clean house, and to be realistic, what general manager or head coach candidate would want to start out with a 41-year-old quarterback coming off what might turn out to be the worst season of his professional career?” Battista explained on the Insiders podcast.

With 2,441 passing yards, Rodgers is 11th in the season’s list. He has recorded 17 touchdowns. Beyond the numbers, he has increasingly not looked like the Rodgers from the past years. In addition, his failure to connect with Davante Adams has been a major concern.

The insider also pointed out that very few players in the NFL continue to play past their 40s. Rodgers will turn 41 in December. So, it’s time for the Jets to make a firm decision on the legendary QB.

“There wouldn’t be many candidates, and in that scenario, the expectation is that Aaron Rodgers, at least at this moment, would not return to the New York Jets next year,” added Battista.

Judy wasn’t the only league insider to state Rodgers’ exit as a foregone conclusion. Tom Pelissero shared similar thoughts.

“Looks like he’s done”: Pelissero on Rodgers

Losing almost 80 percent of the games in unacceptable from a QB expected to lead the team to the playoffs. Pelissero noted that the hype around Rodgers’ comeback this season has all but faded.

“He ends up being a 40-year-old quarterback who, whether it’s a physical issue or a mental issue, looks like he is done at this point. A lot to evaluate, and remember, the Jets have a way to get out of his contract as well,” he said.

The Jets did fight hard against the Indianapolis Colts in their 27-28 loss in week 11. But A-Rod has to lead the team to victories, not see them through close encounters in a losing cause.

Rodgers needs to step up now, and lead the Jets to victories against the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins after the bye week. That would help the Jets salvage the situation at least.