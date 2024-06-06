Insiders Dwell on Why More QBs Structure Their Game Around Aaron Rodgers Than Tom Brady

Is Aaron Rodgers more popular among NFL QBs than the unequivocal GOAT Tom Brady? When it comes to emulating them on the field, he just might be. Colin Cowherd pointed out this interesting observation on his podcast today, throwing host Nick Wright off kilter.

Cowherd pointed out how he’s never seen a new QB talking about molding his game around Tom Brady’s game. As Brady was one of the best to take the field, it is a little odd. However, the analyst said that a lot of young QBs actually do speak a lot about taking inspiration from Aaron Rodgers’ game. He said,

“You can’t find a single quarterback who says ‘I structure my whole game around Brady.’ I’ve never seen one, it’s fascinating… Aaron, I can name four off the top of my head.”

The analyst has a theory about why this is the case though. According to him, Brady was a mechanical player, with minimal creativity in his games, leaving him to be the less favorable player to emulate the field by quarterbacks who are more creative on the field. He hypothesized,

“This is my take. There are a lot of ways to be successful but most great athletes or entertainers, they’re all really artists. Brady, less so than any other athlete at all, bordered on mechanical and efficient. He basically was the cheat code, he had the answers to the test…so artists like Caleb, Mahomes, and any of the best quarterbacks now, they’re movers and tylers.”

Nick Wright, while taken aback by this observation, had to concede to Cowherd and gave his own insights on why this could be.

Tom Brady Had All the Answers to the Test

As Cowherd pointed out, TB-12 “had all the answers to the test,” so he didn’t have to be very creative on the field. The dominance he displayed on the field almost became predictable after a point, which took some of the shine away from his games. This is the point that stood out to Wright the most, as he built up on this theory himself.

According to Wright, there was not one single thing that stood out about Brady as he was a multi-dimensional player who dominated the game as a whole. While the more creative players like Aaron Rodgers, and Mike Vic, who newer players want to emulate, have a personality on the pay, and a distinctive playing style that can be emulated for all intents and purposes.

This observation and theory by the analyst is truly interesting, considering Tom Brady is one of the most revered players of this generation and labeled the Greatest of All Time in the league. Despite an undefeated record and illustrious career, it’s interesting to note that players rarely take inspiration from his playing style and try to copy him on the field. Cowherd has given all football fanatics something to chew over with this observation.