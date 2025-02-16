NFL Draft 2025: CFB Analyst Picks a “Stud” Wide Receiver for Bryce Young’s Panthers From the Arizona Wildcats

In his final two seasons at Alabama, Bryce Young was a dominant force—winning the Heisman in 2021 and following it up with a solid 10-2 record the next year, ultimately securing his spot as the first overall pick. However, since making the jump to the NFL, that same spark has been hard to find. It wasn’t until the second half of last season, his sophomore campaign, that glimpses of his potential started to resurface. Now, all he needs is the right supporting cast, and a CFB analyst believes they have the perfect solution.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus sees Tetairoa McMillan, a “stud” receiver prospect from Arizona, as an ideal fit in perfectly for the Panthers system.

While many view McMillan as a prospect outside the top ten, Sikkema believes they’re overlooking his true potential. The analyst believes the Wildcat receiver is a baller and a great prospect whom he can see going even in the top five.

Given Carolina’s position at eighth overall, drafting McMillan would be a no-brainer in McMillan’s eyes. The young wideout could step in as their WR1 right away, taking on the role of a split-end.

“I feel like I’m higher on Tetairoa McMillan than a lot of the rest of the industry does. I’m like this dude is a stud. I can’t believe how many rankings I have seen with McMillan outside of the top ten. Carolina at number eight, they go with Tetairoa McMillan. He’s immediately wide receiver one of Bryce Young.”

Mel Kiper ranks Tetairoa McMillan as the second-best wide receiver in the draft, projecting him to go 11th overall to the 49ers, while others see him landing with the Cowboys at No. 12. But who’s at the top? It’s Colorado’s Travis Hunter. Unlike last year, when quarterbacks dominated the top ten, this year’s draft is shaping up to be defense-heavy, pushing McMillan just outside the top ten.

The Panthers are widely expected to prioritize defense as well, with names like DT Walter Nolen or EDGE Jalon Walker frequently linked to them. Given Carolina’s defensive struggles, this isn’t surprising. They also desperately need offensive linemen, but selecting McMillan wouldn’t be a bad move either. They could always address O-line and defensive needs in Days 2 and 3 or free agency.

At 6-foot-5, McMillan is an elite route-runner with a big frame, making him a dominant contested-catch target. He thrives on whip routes, crossers, and in-cuts, creating separation and posing a serious challenge for cornerbacks.

Despite Arizona’s 4-8 record, McMillan still racked up 1,319 yards, 84 receptions, and 8 touchdowns, earning first-team AP All-Big 12 honors. His playing style draws comparisons to Drake London or Tee Higgins. While analysts remain divided on his draft position, his fate likely rests with a team willing to draft a top receiver without trading up.