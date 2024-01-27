Move over, Hailey Beiber, Gisele Bündchen is in town. Now, Bündchen has joined the leagues of models with a smoothie at Erewhon. Her latest venture is the launch of a unique beverage that marries delicious flavors with nutritional benefits. The “Giselderberry Boost Smoothie,” debuting in Los Angeles, is Gisele’s newest contribution to the evolving landscape of health drinks.

This new entrant in the health drink market, the Giselderberry Boost Smoothie, is poised to become a favorite. Its main ingredient, Gaia Herbs Black Elderberry syrup, is known for its immune-boosting properties.

Gisele, an ambassador for Gaia Herbs, has partnered with Erewhon Market, a posh US supermarket, to bring this special concoction to the public. Priced at $19, the smoothie is more than just a drink; it’s a statement of health. Erewhon Market, along with its app and Uber Eats, is the exclusive distributor.

The smoothie’s unique peanut butter and jelly flavor comes from a meticulously crafted elderberry glaze. The recipe, surprisingly, is not a secret. To make the elderberry glaze, mix Gaia Herbs’ black elderberry syrup with butterfly pea powder and simple syrup. Coconut milk, bananas, dates, and almond butter are some wholesome ingredients that make the drink full of nutrition.

Health is Wealth for Gisele Bündchen

Gisele recently opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her profound perception of the significance of health. She emphasized, “You can have all the money in the world. If you don’t have your health, it’s not possible to buy it back.” This sentiment forms the cornerstone of her lifestyle, underscoring fitness as the real wealth.

After tying the knot with Tom Brady in 2009, Gisele shifted her focus from the glitz of the runway to a more serene family life in Boston, raising their children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. Her journey towards personal well-being is very well marked by this life change.

After moving to Boston and scaling back her professional commitments post-marriage to Tom Brady, she is now returning to the limelight with her latest venture, a cookbook titled ‘Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul’.

The supermodel faced tension and panic attacks, exacerbated by an unhealthy diet, during her early modeling days. Seeking a solution, Gisele embraced a prime dietary overhaul, reducing alcohol, caffeine, sugar, and gluten. This pursuit has led her to adopt a diet rich in fresh produce, grains, and selectively sourced meats, moving away from a brief vegan stint due to nutritional deficiencies. A witness to a balanced lifestyle is the more appropriate way of defining Gisele Bundchen’s Giselderberry Boost smoothie