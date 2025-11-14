“Dressed Like 80s Eddie Murphy”: Antonio Brown Goes Viral For His Outfit When Leaving Jail

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Antonio Brown just walked out of jail after a whirlwind week. Yet somehow, the internet is talking far less about the attempted murder charge he’s facing, and far more about the outfit he wore the moment he stepped back into the world.

It all began when the authorities started searching for him since he fled the country earlier this year following an incident at a celebrity boxing match in Miami. Brown was accused of stealing a firearm from a security guard and firing two shots at a man after an altercation. The victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, back then, alleged he was grazed by a bullet in the neck.

Antonio Brown, in his defence, initially claimed that he had been “jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewellery.” But soon he left the country and refused to return. Unfortunately for him, his own social media activity helped authorities track him down in Dubai.

Once he was brought back to the US, Brown was booked into Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre. He later pleaded not guilty, was granted bond, and placed under house arrest with an ankle monitor.

The former NFL WR, since then, has spent seven days in custody after being extradited from Dubai to the United States on Thursday. But the moment he walked out was what sent the internet into meltdown.

As Antonio Brown exited the facility and greeted his lawyer, cameras captured him immediately veering toward a nearby food truck — hungry after a week in custody, according to the vendor who served him. “We saw him come out and we just called him over to the truck to give him a meal,” Quartishia Mccollum told Local 10.

Yet it wasn’t the meal that went viral. It was the outfit.

Brown emerged wearing a black-and-turquoise, one-piece racing-style Adidas jumpsuit, which was slick enough to spark instant comparisons to Eddie Murphy’s iconic 1983 red leather “Delirious” suit.

: The legendary Antonio Brown leaving jail after 7 days in custody and posting a $25K bond for his attempted m*rder charge. AB walked out of jail and immediately went to a food truck with his attorney. pic.twitter.com/IQXE58J9EI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 13, 2025

“Dressed like 80s Eddie Murphy,” a fan wrote.

The rest, meanwhile, couldn’t stop cracking jokes over his one piece-track suit. “AB got that NASCAR pit crew suit on,” an X user joked. A second chimed in, “When’s post time for his race?” “Oh my gawd!! Is that a 1 piece track suit??” joked a third.

And one user, perhaps sarcastically, summed up the scene: “He looks like such a nice young man.”

It’s been a strange mix of legal chaos, unexpected comedy, and internet frenzy that Antonio Brown has generated of late. But let’s not forget that the CTESPN founder is indeed facing murder charges.

Whether his freedom lasts is a different question entirely. But for now, his racing-suit swagger has already stolen the spotlight. And if you are in Antonio Brown’s shoes, making the headline for such a frivolous reason is better than being convicted on his second-degree attempted murder charge, because he would then face up to 15 years in prison.