“Married and Independent”: Russell Wilson’s Wife Ciara Celebrates the Release of Her New Song after Facing Backlash over Oscar Party Dress

Many Hollywood royalties were invited to the prestigious award night. Fans wait for the Oscars; to see which masterpiece will win the award. After the ceremony, guests attend the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, where they all look glamorous. Ciara and Russell Wilson also attended the party. The pop star wife of the Denver Broncos wore a black dress. When fans saw the dress, they strongly expressed their dislike. After showing her dress and getting trolled by the fans over it, she updated them on her new single that was going to release on March 24.

The Grammy-winning artist had been teasing the release of her new single, ‘Da Girls.’ She even posted a snippet of the song’s verse. This excited many fans, who demanded to listen to the track. The song gained a lot of popularity right after its release. Mrs. Wilson finally put it out via her Beauty Marks Entertainment imprint. Derrick Milano, OG Parker, Romano, tenroc, and Mike Woods were the producers.

Ciara is happy with her music and is celebrating her new single

The song comes at a perfect time when the world is celebrating Women’s History Month. The syrupy, bass-heavy track is filled with inspirational lyrics that try to empower women. With the help of her longtime partner, Jamaica Craft and an official video shot by Sara Lacombe, Ciara releases a brand-new single.

Ciara says this about her new song: “‘Da Girls’ is a female empowerment anthem that celebrates the strength and resiliency of women all over the world. It speaks life into the endless possibilities of a woman on a mission.”

She faced criticism for her new song

Even though the song talks about uplifting and empowering women, many fans did not like that it is coming from a married woman who is also a millionaire. When she was posting countdown dates to the release of her single, many fans complained and said that a married woman cannot write songs about being independent. As one said: “My question to you is why can’t you make music that promotes the lifestyle you live. Why do you constantly promote the independent women when you aren’t even an independent women?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

But even after much scrutiny, the wife of Russell Wilson did not pay attention to her haters. She even uploaded a story on her official Instagram account with her husband and wrote, “Married and independent…Love y’all.”