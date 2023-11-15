“We Love to Throw People in the Dirt”: Micah Parsons Backs Bryce Young to Deliver the Goods While Praising CJ Stroud

The Houston Texans have definitely hit the jackpot with CJ Stroud , their second-average pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud’s pass to seasoned football has been top-notch. He’s already racked up 2,625 yards and 15 touchdowns, showing a knack for heading off errors at the same time as nonetheless playing boldly.

What’s surely noteworthy is that he’s the simplest normal starter with less than three interceptions by Week 10, which truly suggests his talent and maturity. On the other hand, Bryce Young, who changed into the top pick out of the same draft, is having a harder time with the Carolina Panthers.

The latest defeat to the Chicago Bears, a crew not doing so well, has placed extra pressure on Young. But Parsons is looking for people to be more aware of Young’s situation. Parsons is, in reality, speaking out against the tough grievance aimed at Young, stressing that he wishes for time and room to grow.

“We love to throw people in the dirt when they’re down. Let Bryce Young develop,” he says. He pointed to the demanding situations Young is facing in Carolina, like a weaker offensive line and receiver group. Parsons compared Young’s state of affairs to that of other quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, who also had a hard first years, to highlight the significance of giving Young time to get better.

Parsons’ remarks display a deep understanding of the NFL’s needs and the special challenges rookie quarterbacks face. While Stroud is flourishing in a supportive setting, Young is handling more tough surroundings.

He said, “Bryce Young, their offense line hasn’t been the best. You could say the running game hasn’t been the best. The receivers haven’t really been the best. So there’s a lot more at hand that Bryce has to deal with.” This distinction, as Parsons suggests, is prime to inform their present-day performance and their capability in the future.

Micah Parsons on Stroud’s MVP-Caliber Play

Micah Parsons was all praise for CJ Stroud, asserting his elite level of play and MVP candidacy. “CJ Stroud is dominating the NFL. He’s playing at an elite level,” Parsons noted, emphasizing Stroud’s wins against strong teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Steelers, and Bengals. Stroud has been collecting praise from the NFL community over the past few days for his reliable performances.

He highlighted Stroud’s influence in elevating his teammates’ performances, such as Noah Brown and Dalon Schz, proving his caliber as an MVP contender. For Parsons, Stroud’s excellence isn’t just commendable; it’s worthy of the highest recognition in the league. He added, “CJ Stroud has cemented himself. It’s not even like it shouldn’t even be a conversation; he is of MVP caliber right now, and he is playing the best football.”

In the YouTube video, Micah Parsons gives a thoughtful and fair analysis of Bryce Young and CJ Stroud’s experiences in the NFL. He talks about how Stroud is enjoying early triumphs, whereas Young is facing some tough challenges.