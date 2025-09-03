Is Bill Belichick the Richest Coach in College Football History?

Bill Belichick was handed a Week 1 matchup against unranked TCU to start his career as the headmaster of the UNC football team. And he failed that first test miserably. His team didn’t just lose, they were completely embarrassed 48-14 at home at Chapel Hill.

The big loss has many continuing to wonder why arguably the greatest coach in pro football history decided to demote himself and take a job at a basketball-heavy school in the college ranks. Maybe it was the big, fat contract the Tar Heels laid in front of him?

Belichick signed a five-year, $50 million deal to take over the football program in North Carolina back in January. While that does seem like a lot, it makes him only the ninth-highest paid college coach in the country by yearly salary. He would be ranked 13th on the same list in the NFL.

That is actually consistent with how much he was paid—on average—during his tenure with the New England Patriots from 2000-2023. He is estimated to have made $200 million during those two decades, though his salary in 2023 was rumored at $25 million, which would make his UNC salary a massive drop off.

Belichick is tied for the title of richest coach in college football

Despite that, Belichick is still the richest coach in college football in terms of net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Belichick is worth an estimated $70 million. That’s thanks to his long tenure in New England as well as his new deal at UNC. Though that number only places him in a tie at the top spot.

Joining him is recently retired former Alabama icon Nick Saban, who’s also worth about $70 million. He’s now a top college football pundit for ESPN.

Other coaches that are nipping at the heels of the greatest NFL coach and the greatest NCAA coach of all-time include Colorado’s Deion Sanders. The Pro Football Hall of Famer signed a five-year, $54.5 million extension with the Buffaloes this year. Pairing that with his NFL earnings and his many endorsements, and other investments, his net worth is set at about $60 million.

After Belichick, Saban, and Sanders, two coaches who have since left the college game, also make the list of the richest college coaches.

Jim Harbaugh, who won the 2024 National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines and is now the head coach of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, has a net worth of about $35 million. Rounding out the top five is former Florida and Ohio State legend Urban Meyer. Despite his disastrous one season as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, he is also worth about $35 million.