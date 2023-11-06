Tyreek Hill Reported as the Reason Behind the Chiefs Choosing to Play Home Game Against Dolphins In Germany 

Nov 5, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ex-Chiefs re­ceiver Tyree­k Hill squared off with his old squad in Germany during SNF. Hill’s first meeting with the Chie­fs was also a contest for conference­ control. However, there’s no bad blood between him and his ex-team. While he’s thankful for his Chiefs days, Coach Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes agree that Hill is still a star, even eight seasons in.

However, it is reported that there is an endearing reason behind why the Chiefs played their home game against the Dolphins in Germany, and the reason had something to do with Tyreek Hill. Chiefs beat writer for the Athletic, in his appearance at ‘Only Weird Games’ podcast powered by Draft King Sportsbook, revealed that the Chiefs didn’t want the home crowd to hate on the Cheetah.

Chiefs Take on Protecting Their Own

The Chiefs and Dolphins faced off in Frankfurt, Germany, one of the central narratives in play is the battle for AFC supremacy between two 6-2 teams. However, Nate Taylor of The Athletic suggested that the Chiefs deliberately chose to play the Dolphins in Germany to prevent Tyreek Hill from being booed by Kansas City fans at Arrowhead. Taylor revealed how Chiefs wanted to protect their ex-teammate Hill:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KCSportsNetwork/status/1720571304049254435?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The journalist noted that the Chiefs had a choice between the Dolphins and the Lions for the opening night, and they opted for Miami, which resulted in a 21-14 win. He hinted that the NFL could have selected Detroit if the home team, the Chiefs, had preferred that matchup. However, Kansas went with the Dolphins for the matchup. Some fans respected this decision and appreciated the organization for respecting Hill for his time with the Kansas squad:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cjkc_life09/status/1720574863151092096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SlinkECasey/status/1720600520908226566?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, one fan did not like the fact that the Chiefs “took away” a home game from the fans, robbing them of a live experience:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hanch57/status/1720925847408751048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some fans enraged with this decision wanted to get right ahead to the ‘boo-ing’:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GemStateStacker/status/1721023572968436212?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan even gave a reason for why the Cheetah deserves to be booed:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Nate07662136128/status/1720839829418627391?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even with such mixed reactions, it’s noteworthy how Hill has excelled since the trade. He was leading the NFL in both receiving yards (1,014) and receiving touchdowns (8) ahead of the Chiefs’ face-off. However, he fell short during the Frankfurt matchup, as the Chiefs limited the speedy Miami Dolphins receiver to eight catches for 62 yards and no touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Chiefs, the defending champions, left Germany with a win.