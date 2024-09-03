Is Chris Jones Playing Against the Baltimore Ravens in the Chiefs’ Kickoff Game?

Dec 10, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL fever is back with the 105th season set to kick off on September 5, as the 2023 Super Bowl champion will face the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Now, with just two days left, the Kansas City Chiefs have released an injury report, as tweeted by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

As per the news, DT Chris Jones is dealing with a shoulder issue but still participated in the practice, which is a positive sign that he will be playing against the Ravens on Thursday night.

Besides, LB Nick Bolton with an elbow injury, and Guard Joe Thuney, who is dealing with a pectoral strain were also on the list released by the team.

Having said that, both Nick and Joe were present at the practice just like Chris, which means there’s a high chance that they will receive a green light to get on the field to take on the Ravens.

The only Chiefs player who did not fully participate in the practice was WR Hollywood Brown–Brown is nursing a shoulder injury and is not expected to show up at Arrowhead Stadium.

The first injury report of the 2024 season is here, and no surprises:#Chiefs DT Chris Jones (shoulder), Nick Bolton (elbow) and G Joe Thuney (pec) all full participants. Only WR Hollywood Brown (shoulder), who isn’t expected to play, was DNP. No #Ravens starters on the report. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 2, 2024

With the three-time Super Bowl-winning team’s injury status outlined, let’s take a look at the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report.

Ravens’ Week 1 health check ahead of Week 1 versus Chiefs

As per the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report, two players are facing health scares and have been sidelined–DL Adisa Isaac is suffering from a lingering hamstring injury while rookie RB Rasheen Ali is battling a neck-related issue.

The Baltimore Ravens have one more practice session scheduled for Tuesday. After that, the team will fly to Kansas City the following afternoon after their final walkthrough.

The Ravens last faced the Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship, where Baltimore was four-point favorites over third-seeded Kansas City. Surprisingly, the Chiefs stopped the Ravens and kept them at only 10 points for the third time that season, eventually winning with a score of 17-10!

This win helped the Clark Hunt-led team punch a ticket to Super Bowl LVIII, where they defeated the San Francisco 49ers and created history by winning two back-to-back championship titles. Moreover, Chiefs Kingdom also became the first NFL team in nearly two decades to pull off the feat—the last time it happened was when the Patriots defeated the Panthers 32-29 in 2003 and took down the Eagles 24-21 in 2004.

The most interesting storyline of the upcoming 2024 NFL season is the Chiefs’ chase for three consecutive Super Bowls. If they manage to clinch the Lombardi Trophy, it will hands down solidify their history in NFL history. Thus, keeping the franchise’s hunger in mind, the Ravens will be determined to spoil the party.