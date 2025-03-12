Maxwell Hairston Landing Spots: Where Can the Kentucky CB Possibly Go in NFL 2025 Draft?

As a sophomore at Kentucky in 2023, Maxwell Hairston burst onto the scene with an SEC-leading five interceptions. He returned two of those back to the house (also led the SEC) and seemed primed to be one of the top-rated corners in the 2025 NFL draft class. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury cost him five games in 2024, and his draft stock took a hit.

However, Hairston came to play at the NFL Scouting Combine. The 40-yard dash is the most impactful drill at the Combine, and Hairston excelled in it. The West Bloomfield native scorched the ground in Indianapolis, running a 4.28 that not only led his position group, but ended up as the fastest time of the entire 2025 Combine. Only 12 players have ever had a faster time at the Combine.

That means he’s flying back up draft boards. Hairston is turning 22 this summer, and he stands 5’11” and 183 pounds. He’s got go-go gadget arms, with a wingspan of nearly 77 inches (equal to 6’5″). He’s also a ball hawk’s ball hawk.

Even though he played just seven games in 2024, he still added another pick-six to his resume. Now that he’s back up with a first or second-round grade, let’s see who might be interested in snagging him come Draft Day on April 26.

3) Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens don’t have many needs, but cornerback is pretty much always a need for every team. It’s so hard to find good ones because the position is so difficult. Not to mention they also just saw starter Brandon Stephens depart in free agency, so they need to retool.

Veteran Marlon Humphrey will continue on the outside, and 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins had a decent rookie year. Nowadays, though, you need three quality CBs.

PFF’s most recent mock draft has Hairston going to the Ravens at No. 27 in the first round. Baltimore doesn’t have many other areas of need, and they gave up the second-most passing yards in the NFL last year. Some sort of DB would make sense, and Hairston is one of the best in the class.

2) Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings’ secondary was one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2024 season. A lot of that had to do with the defensive backfield, which was whipped into shape by underrated defensive coordinator Brian Flores. However, Camryn Bynum has departed from the unit, Stephon Gilmore is now a free agent, and they haven’t got anyone to start opposite recent free agent addition Isaiah Rodgers.

Maxwell Hairston could step right in. He could slot right into that starting wide corner role, where he is more comfortable. Minnesota gave up the fifth-most passing yards last year, so they’ll be looking to improve.

Their strength last year was takeaways, as they led the league with 24 interceptions. Hairston’s reputation as a ball hawk could mean the Vikings consider him a little more seriously when they come on the clock at No. 24.

1) Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh has a certain type of player they like at corner, and Maxwell Hairston checks more than a few boxes. He’s not six feet like the Steelers usually like their corners to be, but he’s got the length they love with that massive wingspan. Not to mention that he’s a ready and willing tackler despite his lack of size and strength.

If you can’t tackle, you can’t play corner for the Steelers, so Hairston would fit the mold. Mike Tomlin has also been known to go after guys with an NFL family pedigree. Hairston’s cousin, Taiwan Jones, played 13 years in the NFL. At No. 21, he might be a bit of a reach, but the Steelers definitely need to use a pick on Day 1 or Day 2 on a CB to pair with Joey Porter Jr.