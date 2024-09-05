Ravens RB Derrick Henry Reveals He ‘Almost Landed’ With the Kansas City Chiefs

Derrick Henry transitioned to the Baltimore Ravens in this year’s offseason after an eight-year stint with the Tennessee Titans. As Henry now prepares to open his 2024 opener at Arrowhead against the Kansas City Chiefs, he’s reminded of the time he almost landed in the same city during the 2016 NFL Draft.

During his appearance on the Punch Line Podcast, Henry shared that alongside several other teams, the Chiefs also showed interest in drafting him. He seemed eager about the possibility as well, but ultimately, the call he received came from an area code that belonged to Tennessee.

As the running back narrated:

“Kansas City called me and said they were going to pick me…and then I think the Titans had a couple picks before them…and 615 call and I was like, ‘Well, not going to KC.’”

Reflecting on his draft experience, Henry also admitted that he wasn’t sure where he’d end up. He visited several other teams like the Cowboys, Panthers, Seahawks, and Falcons, in the search for his new abode in the NFL. He had also spoken with the Titans at the combine but didn’t know for certain until draft night.

“I thought maybe the Panthers or the Dolphins,” Henry recalled, noting how unpredictable the process was.

That said, while the Chiefs missed out on Henry in the draft, they did select a weapon who remains on their roster to this day.

Who was the Kansas City Chiefs’ second-round draft in 2016?

In the 2016 NFL Draft, the Chiefs picked Chris Jones, a defensive tackle from Mississippi State, as their 37th overall pick. The two-time First-Team All-Pro has become quite an asset for the team over the years with his 6’6″ feet behemoth size, unmatched strength, and skills on the defensive line. Still a part of their active roster, Jones signed a five-year, $158.75 million contract with the club this March.

While Jones’ selection was a highlight, the Chiefs’ 2016 draft class turned out to be even more rewarding due to a fifth-round steal. With the 165th pick, the Chiefs had to roll their dice on Tyreek Hill.

He was a wide receiver and return specialist out of West Alabama. However, his draft stock had plummeted due to domestic violence charges, including a subsequent 2014 arrest. Despite the risks, Kansas City saw the potential in the Cheetah’s blazing speed and made the call.

Their decisions showed colors in 2016 as both Jones and Hill evolved into two of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL.