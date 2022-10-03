Is Cooper Rush The Next Tom Brady? Dak Prescott Injury Sparks a “$126 Million QB Controversy”

Cooper Rush has led the Cowboys incredibly well in Dak Prescott’s absence. Are the Cowboys willing to give him an extended run even after Prescott’s recovery?

The Dallas Cowboys suffered an embarrassing defeat in the 2022 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Moreover, what made things even worse was star QB Dak Prescott’s thumb injury which ruled him out for 4-6 weeks.

As expected, NFL Twitter brutally trolled the Cowboys and some even declared that the franchise is set to have a disastrous season. However, after Cooper Rush stepped in to take Dak’s position, the trolls started to fade away.

Cooper Rush has had a topsy turvy NFL journey before he was given an opportunity by the Dallas-based franchise to take the QB1 position. Needless to say, he has grabbed the opportunity with both hands as the Cowboys have won 3 games on the trot since Rush came into the picture.

The tables have turned really quickly and although we are still early into the season, Dak, who signed a massive $160 million deal including $126 million guaranteed last year, might find himself in troubled waters if Rush continues on his merry way.

Also Read: “Is Tom Brady getting a divorce?”: Gisele Bundchen’s absence from Tampa Bay’s home game sparks separation rumors

Is Cooper Rush ready to replace a fit Dak Prescott?

While many might call the idea of benching a fit Prescott for an in-form Cooper Rush a bit outlandish, it is something that has happened in the past. In fact, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time Tom Brady established himself after landing in a similar situation.

Drew Bledsoe was New England Patriots’ QB1 when Tom Brady was roped into the side. After sitting behind Bledsoe for the 2000-01 season, Tom got his chance to shine when Drew sustained an injury during the second game of the 2001-02 season.

As it turns out, all Brady needed was a couple of chances to really show what he is made of. Tom’s incredible performances forced Belichick to bench Drew even when he had recovered from his injuries. All of a sudden, a star QB who had just signed a massive $103 million deal became a backup QB for a newbie who was running riots on the field.

Tom went on to lead the side for two decades and Bledsoe could never really become what he might have. Although it is a little too early to assume but something similar might happen in Dak’s case.

Prescott had a rather ordinary 2021-22 season. Moreover, he is injury prone and most importantly, the Cowboys have had a terrible record in the playoffs in recent years. All this, along with outstanding recent form might work out in Rush’s favor who is enjoying the QB1 responsibilities.

Also Read: Rihanna, who once refused to perform at Super Bowl to avoid being a ‘Sellout’ & ‘Enabler,’ has been confirmed for 2023 Halftime Show