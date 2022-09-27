Is Dak Prescott Playing Tonight Against the New York Giants?

The Dallas Cowboys visit the New York Giants on Monday Night Football to end Week 3 of the NFL season with Dak Prescott in question.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants meet each other on Monday Night Football to renew their division rivalry. The Giants and Cowboys started the season with different expectations but the Giants are undefeated while the Cowboys are at .500.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys came into this season hoping to chase their elusive Super Bowl title and put a rest to the jokes made about them. They lost in embarrassing fashion to the San Francisco 49ers to end their season in January.

Daniel Jones and the Giants have so far beaten expectations put on them by starting the season 2-0. Most of this credit goes to Saquon Barkley and their new head coach, Brian Daboll. Daboll was last the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills.

However, the Cowboys will be without their star quarterback Dak Prescott in today night’s game.

When will Dak Prescott be back?

Prescott injured the thumb on his throwing hand during the Cowboys’ season opener. The fracture required him to get surgery and placed a rough 4-6 week timeline on his recovery period.

Prescott is currently still rehabbing from his injury and could be about another 2-4 weeks away from making an appearance. Analysts, including Ian Rappaport, are suggesting that a realistic return time would be October 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

From @NFLGameDay: Still, the earliest #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will be out there is 4 weeks from surgery. That #Eagles game on Oct. 16 would be a solid spot. pic.twitter.com/BEl9HoTOHp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

For the time being, the Cowboys are going to rally under Cooper Rush, who already stepped up in Prescott’s absence in previous years. The Cowboys pulled off an upset against the Cincinnati Bengals last week with Rush under center.

Coming off their victory, the Cowboys will be looking to capitalize against a mediocre team that has surely outperformed their expectations. However, the Giants will be trying to capitalize on the injury of their division opponent’s star quarterback.

