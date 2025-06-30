“He Doesn’t Play Inside Like Chris Jones”: Colin Cowherd Calls Micah Parsons a ‘Splash Player’ Amid Contract Talks

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) walks onto the field during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have a rich history of problematic negotiations, and they are continuing to add to it. In light of his somewhat publicized yet ongoing talks with the franchise, the team’s star LOLB, Micah Parsons, now joins the likes of Jimmy Johnson and Michael Irvin for having one of the most turbulent contract disputes in Cowboys history.

Despite Parsons being one of the most prominent pass rushers in the league today, longtime Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggests that Dallas has every right to be hesitant right now. The Penn State product has four Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro titles throughout the first four years of his career, but according to Cowherd, he still fails to measure up to the likes of his contemporaries.

“I couldn’t pay him top of the market. I like him, but I don’t think he has the strength of Jared Verse, the consistency of Myles Garrett. He doesn’t play inside like Chris Jones. I don’t think he’s as intimidating or as consistent as Maxx Crosby. I don’t think he’s as good as Trey Hendrickson. That’s my interpretation.”

In the eyes of Cowherd, Parsons is merely a “splash player,” one that’s good for free agency and offseason-related headlines, but not much else. His guest and former NFL scout, John Middlekauff, clarified that, while Parsons is certainly “better than how [Cowherd] just described him,” he is still undeserving of the top-tier salary that he’s reportedly asking for.

Nevertheless, Middlekauff predicts that fans can expect a monstrous deal to be announced prior to the season starting.

“[Nick] Bosa, a couple of years ago, got $125 million guaranteed, give or take, so what’s Parson’s? $150 million? I mean, are we talking a quarterback contract? Jerry’s already down this road. The chance to trade him or move on would have been before the draft, and we also know the way that Jerry does business… It’s going to happen mid to late August, right before the season, and it’s going to be absolutely top of the market.”

Parsons’ current deal is just the 55th most valuable contract for an edge rusher today. There are only seven edge rushers who currently possess a contract with a value north of $100,000,000.

The fifth most valuable contract belongs to T.J. Watt at $112,011,000, and the fourth most valuable deal resides with Brian Burns at an even $141,000,000. Considering that Parsons is aiming to become a top-five earner in his field, fans shouldn’t be surprised to see him secure a deal that’s in the range of $125,000,000.

The aforementioned duo of Bosa and Crosby are the only two edge rushers who have secured more than $100,000,000 in guarantees. With that in mind, a deal that’s mostly comprised of guaranteed money, much like Bosa’s, may be the most likely outcome for Parsons.

Of course, that’s assuming that Jones and co. are willing to accommodate those demands. Given their reputation as penny pinchers, both the public and Parsons would be well advised to avoid holding their breath while waiting for that offer.