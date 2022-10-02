Is Dak Prescott Playing Tonight vs Washington Commanders? Dak Prescott Injury Update

Dallas Cowboys suffered a huge blow when their star QB Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury against the Buccaneers. Although he is recovering well, is he ready to take the field against the Commanders?

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t really start well this season. In their very first game, the Dak Prescott-led unit suffered an embarrassing loss against the Buccaneers.

Moreover, what made things even worse for the most valuable franchise in the competition was Prescott’s thumb injury which he sustained during their season opener.

In Prescott’s absence, inexperienced QB Cooper Rush started for the Cowboys and the fans had already started predicting that this is going to be a horrible season for the team from Dallas.

However, thus far, Rush has succeeded in proving everyone wrong. He has guided his team to two consecutive wins after the disastrous Bucs defeat. First the Bengals and then the Giants were thrashed by the Jerry Jones-owned franchise.

Dak Prescott left the game and went to the locker room with a thumb injury 🙏pic.twitter.com/qeZdskFKqK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 12, 2022

Also Read: Peyton Manning and Eli Manning add to their combined $400 million net worth by making a starter level salary with ESPN

When Will Dak Prescott Be Back?

Moving forward in the completion, the Cowboys are now set to take on the Washington Commanders. After a good start to the season, the Commanders have faced back-to-back losses and would be desperate to get back on the right track.

While Cowboys have done quite well with Rush, fans are eager to see Prescott lead the team as soon as possible. Unfortunately, they would have to wait a little more before that happens.

According to latest reports, Rush is all set to start against the Commanders as Prescott hasn’t recovered completely. He underwent surgery the very next day after getting hurt against the Bucs and is only making light tosses in practice for now.

Reportedly, Dak still has a little swelling on his right thumb after having a stitch removed post surgery. In his absence, Cooper looks set to start and Will Grier will be his backup.

Dak was ruled out for four-six weeks and experts are opining that he might be back for the clash against the Philadelphia Eagles. For now, the Cowboys have a good chance to get three wins in a row as the Commanders haven’t really been able to pose a threat to their opponents in the last two games.

Prescott’s absence was expected to hurt the Cowboys. However, Cooper Rush has grabbed the opportunity to lead the team with both hands and he is expected to do well on Sunday as well.

Also Read: Russell Wilson net worth: How much is Denver Broncos Quarterback worth