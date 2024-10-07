Is Elon Musk a Pittsburgh Steelers Fan Like Snoop Dogg?

On right Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and on left-Recording artist and actor Snoop Dogg. Credit- USA Today Network and Imagn Images

The America’s Game of the Week between the Cowboys and the Steelers was a full hand, both in terms of on-field performance and the off-field attendance. From the music maestro Snoop Dogg to business-savvy Elon Musk, some of the biggest names in various industries flocked to Acrisure Stadium.

Advertisement

While Snoop Dogg was evidently seen sporting the black and gold, the Tesla owner also turned out to be a Steeler. Like many, he was captured waving the” terrible towel.” Thus, taking part in a long-cherished tradition. Elon Musk also took to X to post a hype tweet supporting the Steel Curtain.

For those who might be new to the game or unaware of the famous Steel City tradition, “terrible towel” tradition ranges back to 1975. During the playoffs, Myron Cope’s brainchild was believed to provide that mystical element as the Steelers went on to win the Super Bowl X over the Cowboys.

Since then, the towel has become an iconic symbol for the faithful, a tradition rooted deep in their history and culture.

Terrible Towels out in Pittsburgh for the Steelers pic.twitter.com/HH5luaUKLW — America (@america) October 7, 2024

These towels are often passed down to the generations or a new one is bought when a new fan is born. Nowadays, the yellow and black towel is waved to commemorate Super Bowl Championships, support the fight against breast cancer, and celebrate holidays such as Christmas.

The proceeds from sales of Terrible Towels go to the local Allegheny Valley School in Pittsburgh, an organization working for people with mental and physical disabilities.

Back to Elon Musk, this isn’t the first NFL game he has attended. He was present at Allegiant Stadium for SB LVIII in Las Vegas. Musk’s presence during Steelers game is rare, meanwhile, Snoop Dogg is the primary supporter of the team and has waved Terrible Towel many times before.

Snoop Dogg graced the stands of the Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium yet again

The rapper’s love affair with the Steelers dates back to the 1970s when he was just a toddler. Despite growing up in California, he became a fan of the Steel Curtain defense. The rapper has often credited watching the Steelers’ dominant defense win back-to-back Super Bowls as the reason behind his fandom.

In an interview with NBC before the game, he named Mean Joe Greene as the player who played a pivotal role in turning him into a die-hard Steelers fan. In contrast, Celine Dion attended the game as a Cowboys supporter.

Despite Snoop’s presence and the sea of Terrible Towels, the Steelers couldn’t prevent a loss in the Game of the Week. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense did just enough to edge out a 20-17. After a fantastic start to the season, they have lost two consecutive games and are now 3-2.