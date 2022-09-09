Is Josh Allen getting married soon? Here’s what $258 million QB’s model girlfriend had to say

Josh Allen’s model girlfriend Brittany Williams recently opened up about her relationship with the Bills QB and where the couple stands as far as getting married is concerned.

Josh Allen is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL at this point. After a slow start to his career at the highest level, the man has managed to gain immense popularity by putting forth incredible performances on a regular basis.

Roped in by the Bills in 2018, Allen, during the 2020 season, guided the Bills to their first ever playoff win since 1995. It was evident that the Bills would shower cash on the star QB to retain him in the squad for an extended period of time which is exactly what happened.

Allen signed a gigantic $258 million 6-year deal in 2021 with the Bills. Moreover, this season as well, Josh has started off incredibly well. His team absolutely thrashed the Rams in the season opener.

Josh Allen and Brittany Williams don’t want to make the marriage call in a haste

As far as personal life is concerned, Josh has been dating his childhood sweetheart Brittany Williams for quite some time now. Brittany, who is a model and a pilates instructor, made an appearance on Rams QB1 Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly’s podcast where she talked in detail about her blooming romance with Allen.

Williams claimed the couple doesn’t pay attention to what others are saying and are moving at their own pace. “What me and josh always say: ‘What’s understood doesn’t need to be explained.’ Like we understand what we have.”

“Everyone around us are going to say this, say that. When you’re married, when’s the baby coming. When have your baby, when’s the next baby coming. So we just always say that. We have a great thing going,” she claimed.

She said that she understands that Allen has a different mindset and a different set of responsibilities. “Quarterbacks are so focused and so different in the sense of the way they think. That comes first in their mind and I totally understand that.”

“Apart from it, I feel like they have a timeline in their head. Like this has to happen before this, or whatever it is. So, you can try to make that happen… But really, I am so happy that we’ve been able to grow, like from moving in together four years ago, we’ve just grown so much. I can only imagine how much more we will continue to grow,” she continued.

Brittany’s conversation with Kelly suggests that for now, the power couple is not rushing into taking any drastic decisions and are happy with the way things are in the present.

