When you become an NFL superstar, the public scrutiny doesn’t remain isolated to your performances on Sunday. Unfortunately, the former Colorado Buffalo, Travis Hunter, was forced to find that out the hard way.

Despite enjoying a happy home life with his now fiancée, Leanna Lenee, Hunter’s relationship with his high school sweetheart has routinely been targeted by both fans of football and tabloids alike. Much to the chagrin of their doubters, however, the two are now expected to be married during their upcoming trip to Tennessee this weekend. But the online entities reporting on this news seem to have gotten one thing wrong.

In light of this news, many outlets online reported Lenee’s age to be 33. But this is incorrect. Considering that the two started dating in High School, Lenee being 33 makes no sense. Perhaps this was an innocent misprint, or more rage-bait. Lenee is, in fact, just a year older than Travis at 23.

DovKleiman, an NFL account that prides itself on “The Best and Most Accurate NFL News & Stories” seems to have copy-pasted the information from another account, effectively letting go of its “most accurate” mantra.

With celebrity gossip being as big an industry as ever, age gaps in relationships have become a hot-button topic for fans on the internet. Given the status and bravado of NFL athletes, it’s one conversation that never seems to run dry for very long.

Two of the league’s most prominent passers today, Russell Wilson and Jared Goff, both decided to marry partners who are at least 11 years older than they are. While Wilson’s relationship has unfortunately become a bit of a running gag on the internet, the quarterback for the Detroit Lions has managed to keep his career scandal-free.

Even though he’s no longer a part of the NFL, the relationship between the former head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick, and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is currently one of the biggest stories of the offseason. In light of the Tar Heels’ recent reaction to the ongoing media storm surrounding the controversial couple, it’s safe to say that teams aren’t always thrilled to see their coaches and players find a new spark in their love lives.

Following an awkward interview with CBS, North Carolina decided to ban Hudson from any and all team facilities, suggesting that the Tar Heels want nothing more than football at the forefront of Belichick’s 73-year-old mind. Nevertheless, fans seem to have more concern for Hunter than they do for Belichick.

Given the rich history between professional athletes and their less-than-genuine partners, many are still under the impression that Lenee’s affection for Hunter will ultimately come at a cost.

Others couldn’t help but draw comparisons between the two couples, suggesting that both men are dating well outside of the league, and not for the better.

Following the Jaguars’ surprise selection of Hunter at the 2025 NFL Draft, the two-way sensation signed a four-year, $46.6-million rookie contract. Considering the pessimistic sentiment that fans are showing towards his relationship, fans may be pained to know that the deal includes a signing bonus north of $30 million.

The 22-year-old hybrid is expected to make the most of his remaining free time before he is forced to hone in on the upcoming 2025 regular season. Hunter’s professional debut is expected to draw a healthy amount of fanfare in Week 1, meaning that, for the first time in a long time, the Jaguars will be marketed as must-see TV.

His desire to successfully play on both sides of the ball has the potential to break the meta, but for the time being, he’ll have to settle for breaking the hearts of fans who disapprove of his personal choices.