“Tough End to a Hell of a Year”: Trevor Lawrence Reminisces on His Breakout 2025 Season With a Heartfelt Note

Trevor Lawrence experienced a breakout campaign this season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former number one overall pick threw for 29 TDs and over 4,000 yards. Not to mention, he added a career-high 359 yards and nine TDs on the ground. This led the Jags to a 13-4 record, their best since 1999.

Despite the heroics from Lawrence throughout the season, it all came crashing down in the Wild Card against the Buffalo Bills. He ran into another team with more playoff experience, and it showed. The Jags had better players than the Bills, but when it came down to the clutch moments, Josh Allen had more answers than Lawrence and Jacksonville.

The Bills ended up winning 27-24 and will face the Denver Broncos on the road on Saturday. Regardless of the outcome, Lawrence has come out of it in good spirits. He took to Instagram yesterday, posting about the success the Jags had this season and how proud he was of the team.

“Tough end to a hell of a year. Really proud of our team and all the work that was put into this, and grateful for my family for all the support and sacrifices they make throughout the season,” Lawrence wrote.

“Thank you to our fans, community, and anyone else that shows up for us and roots us on. Took a step, but still so much more ahead for us — more work to do,” he added under the collage of pics from the season.

It was a kind message to the players and to the fans, signaling that the fight is far from over. Lawrence didn’t have to make a post like this, but the fact that he did shows that he’s growing and maturing. Instead of dwelling on how things turned out, he’s taking the loss on the chin and turning the page to next season. That’s all he can really do at the end of the day.

In reaction to the post, fans showed their support for their QB.

“Honestly more connected to this team now than before, such a fun year to be a fan and the near future feels electric!!” one wrote.

“Great season. You were so exciting to watch,” another added.

“Trev, you and the team lit up Northeast Florida! Your future is going to include multiple Superbowl seasons and a lot of ups and downs. Focus on the journey and the people you meet along the way. At the end of the game of life, its all about friends and family,” a passionate fan wrote.

Of the nearly 1,200 comments under Lawrence’s post, almost every single one of them was uplifting and supportive. It was nearly impossible to find fans chastising him for the way he played in the Wild Card game. Which is surprising, given that he threw two interceptions, including one that ended the game.

It goes to show how much belief the Jags fans have in Lawrence. There were real flashes of brilliance this season that he showed. A big part of that was his new head coach, Liam Coen, who turned around Baker Mayfield’s career in Tampa Bay.

Lawrence is now heading into his sixth season and will soon be 27. He has grown a ton since entering the league as a 22-year-old who threw a league-high 17 interceptions. Now, he is a leader of a Jaguars team that is on the up and up heading into 2026.