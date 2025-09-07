mobile app bar

Is Leanna Lenee in Attendance for Travis Hunter’s First NFL Game?

Samnur Reza
Published

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee

Travis Hunter left) and Leanna Lenee (right) / Credit – USA TODAY Sports and Instagram @leannalenee

It’s a big day for Travis Hunter, the two-way star the Jacksonville Jaguars snagged in this NFL Draft with a ton of draft capital.

The Jags open their Week 1 matchup at home against the Carolina Panthers, which will mark the highly anticipated debut of the Colorado product. It’s a game that needs to go well for Hunter, and having his baby mama, Leanna Lenee, in the stands could add some extra energy.

Yes, Hunter and Lenee are now parents, having just welcomed a baby boy. The couple, however, has chosen to keep their little one out of the spotlight, which has been especially harsh on Lenee. But that doesn’t mean the haters can stop Lenee from being there for her man’s first NFL game.

Lenee just shared on her IG story that she, along with family and friends, are on their way to the game. She posted a short video from what looks like a traveller wagon or mini bus, and everyone is smiling. In the caption, she wrote, “Game uno.”

Hunter will need all the support he can get. According to reports, he’s set to line up as an “every-down wide receiver” while also taking snaps as a “situational cornerback.” Most fans and analysts expected the opposite, but it looks like the Jags had a different plan.

In the preseason, Hunter appeared in just one game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 1). He took snaps on both sides of the ball but was sidelined for the next two games because of an upper-body injury.

It will be interesting to see how 22-year-old Hunter fares in the regular season, which will be all the more demanding and brutal. Playing both ways can take a serious toll and even lead to injuries that could keep him out for multiple games.

