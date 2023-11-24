Is Megyn Kelly Married? All About Her Significant Other Who Is a Millionaire Novelist?

Megyn Kelly has been a household name in NFL broadcasting, and her love life has been as wholesome as her career. Host for the ‘Megyn Kelly Show’, who moderated the Republican debate in 2016 and faced attacks from Donald Trump, has made a career of asking the prominent figures of our day some very tough questions.

Kelly, who identifies as a Catholic, has been married to Douglas Brunt for the last 15 years. The couple has enjoyed a fruitful long marriage so far. Brunt, a Pennsylvania native, has quite a resume.

The former Fox host met her husband in 2006 on a blind date at a bar in Washington, D.C. The couple was chaperoned during their early dates. She was already a public figure by then, and Brunt wasn’t sure if he wanted the public’s attention.

The couple’s initial years depended on their willingness to travel long distances to visit each other. But the couple didn’t waste a lot on courtship, and Kelly was stunned when Brunt popped the question in September 2007. They took their vows in 2008 in front of just 130 people. Megyn knew Doug was the man for her, and she expressed this sentiment after their wedding. She said,

“It didn’t come down to a moment. But everything about the two of us just clicked — our interests, our sense of humor, what we want in life. I just know in my heart that I love the man I’m with, and he loves me,” as reported by People.com.

The couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary this year on the 1st of March. Together, they have two sons and a daughter.

Megyn Kelly’s Husband Is a Millionaire Author With a Podcast

‘The Means’ author has already amassed a net worth of $5 million. Doug started his career at a money market firm before ditching the job for a consultant position at Booz Allen Hamilton, reports People.com.

Moreover, he worked with a venture capital firm before giving ‘Authentium’, an internet security firm, a try. He was the CEO of the company until 2011. Before stepping down, he sold it to Commtouch. Aside from a few best-selling books, he also hosts his podcast, ‘Dedicated to Doug Brunt’, where he interviews other authors.

Though the podcast started in 2022, the idea for it came long before he became a published author. The idea of sitting down and conversing with renowned writers fascinated Brunt, and this is what inspired him to start his podcast. Through the podcast, he interviews the great award-winning authors and lets them tell their stories. About the idea behind the podcast, Douglas said this on the Megyn Kelly show:

” So what the show is that — these great writers come in … and we have a drink. They choose their favourite drink, which we make on the set, and we get to know the person, which is an experience that you really can’t find anywhere else.”

Kelly and Brunt continue to enjoy a happy marriage. Douglas has repeatedly called Kelly a key to the longevity of their marriage. Megyn, who left NBC to start her own Megyn Kelly show will moderate the next Republican primary debate.