Colby Covington Deems Title of Donald Trump’s Favorite Fighter More Valuable For Him Than UFC Championship

The former UFC interim welterweight champ, Colby Covington, couldn’t manage to gain control of the undisputed welterweight title even after getting three shots at it. This is probably why ‘Chaos’ recently revealed that he values his nickname, ‘Donald Trump’s favorite fighter’ more than the UFC’s undisputed gold. Covington appeared on the latest episode of the YouTube podcast, ‘The Rush With Maxx Crosby,’ where he revealed why he was proud of his chosen title more than the UFC’s undisputed title.

UFC middleweight fighter Khamzat Chimaev had also displayed a Covington-like attitude towards the UFC championships a few months back. ‘Borz’ labeled the UFC titles as “metal s*it”, after revealing that making huge amounts of money from his fights was his primary goal. However, Covington’s situation resembles the famous Aesop’s fable of ‘The Fox and the Grapes’.

The ‘Fox’ in the fable made multiple attempts to reach the bunches of grapes that were hanging from a branch high above him. Yet, after failing to get hold of them, it labeled the grapes as “sour” for its mental satisfaction.

Similarly, Covington probably chose the title of “Donald Trump’s favorite fighter” as his ultimate achievement, since he knew that he probably wouldn’t get a chance to call himself the UFC undisputed welterweight champ. Nevertheless, explaining his point of view on the podcast, ‘Chaos’ said,

“It doesn’t matter [if it’s] about titles. I’ve won titles. I have the biggest title in sports of being ‘Donald Trump’s favorite fighter’. That’s the dearest title to my heart. That’s the only title I need.”

Well, Covington may be still banking on being the ex-POTUS’s favorite, but a look at the California native’s last fight will reveal that Trump doesn’t back him in the same way as he used to.

Colby Covington may have lost Donald Trump’s support after a miserable UFC 296 performance

Colby Covington still had Trump’s support when he appeared in a video with The Trump Organization’s head honcho during the buildup to his UFC 296 fight against welterweight king, Leon Edwards. However, the 36-year-old’s distasteful remarks about Edwards’ deceased father during the pre-UFC 296 press meet caused a large chunk of UFC fans to turn on him.

Although Trump may have also been annoyed by Covington’s words, he still visited the T-Mobile Arena to support ‘Chaos’. Yet, a disappointing performance from his favorite caused the ex-POTUS to leave the arena before the end of Covington’s post-fight interview.

‘Chaos’ has been portraying himself as Trump’s favorite even after his performance at UFC 296, though a closer look suggests that the ex-POTUS might have moved on by now.