Bodybuilding Legend Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Ultimate Solution to Get Rid of Soreness and Boost Muscle Recovery

Soreness is frequent in one’s body after some workout sessions. It often happens when a person is new to training or has recently completed a tough schedule. Fitness enthusiasts also use soreness to stimulate muscular hypertrophy, which is the most important method for muscle development. However, the phenomenon can take over an individual’s body, making it difficult to manage, and Arnold Schwarzenegger has the correct solution to alleviate discomfort and improve recovery.

In his newsletter, the bodybuilding icon discusses the numerous anti-inflammatory drugs available. The Austrian Oak, who usually encourages going through natural processes first, has proposed a new study he refers to as a “chill pill,” writing:

“Research suggests cold exposure is one of the best ways to speed muscle recovery and reduce extreme soreness.”

Extreme soreness occurs only when an individual pushes themselves beyond their limitations or to failure, which is also known as high-intensity training (HIT). The Austrian Oak claims people have used cold water to alleviate excessive discomfort.

He goes on to add that researchers analyzed 28 experiments, which included cold water immersion, warm water immersion, active recovery, and massage. The findings were in favor of what Arnold had previously recommended, as he writes:

“Cold water immersion was as good or better than other methods at improving recovery and helping your muscles bounce back faster. Spending time in cold water reduced soreness, inflammation, and muscle damage.”

The other treatments suggested are also effective for recuperation, but cold water is the clear winner. Schwarzenegger suggests that his ‘village’ members do it for ten to thirty minutes within the first 48 hours after exercising when the temperature should be around ten degrees Celsius (about fifty degrees Fahrenheit). This is also not the first time the former bodybuilder has recommended cold exposure for maximum recovery.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s suggestion for a better good night’s sleep

Most people love sleeping on a warm mattress; however, Schwarzenegger recommends the contrary since he believes it is better for recovery. Sleep is just as vital as any other form of rest because it not only promotes muscular hypertrophy but also improves cognitive health.

So, any fitness enthusiast should get a good night’s sleep of at least six to seven hours. Warm mattresses have their own set of benefits, such as improving blood circulation, easing muscle tension, and aiding in the treatment of illnesses such as arthritis or back pain; however, cold mattresses have much more to offer as well.

Schwarzenegger’s cited study revealed that individuals sleeping on cooler mattresses slept more quickly. They also got good-quality sleep and went through the REM sleep cycle. Schwarzenegger has already mentioned REM sleep, which has numerous health benefits. Aside from physical recuperation, resting on cold mattresses improved participants’ cognitive health because they never struggled to fall asleep.