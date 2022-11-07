Is Reigning Back to Back MVP Aaron Rodgers Leading the Worst Team in Football?

Aaron Rodgers is currently the reigning MVP of the league after putting together ridiculous numbers in back to back seasons. However, with the departure of Davante Adams, his production has dipped inexplicably.

Rodgers currently sits at 3-6 with 14 touchdowns and 7 interceptions and 2,091 yards passing. In comparison, Rodgers had 9 interceptions in the last two years combined.

RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 6, 2022

The departure of Adams is a huge reason behind the dip in Rodgers’ productivity. A reliable target left Green Bay and was replaced with Allen Lazard. A wide receiver core of Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Randall Cobb is simply not getting the job done.

Another annoyance for Packers fans has been the neglect shown on the run game where they boast two complementary playmakers. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon could potentially spearhead one of the best rushing attacks paired with LaFleur’s scheme. But, the team has early and often abandoned the run game, making them one dimensional.

Also Read: D.J Moore, Darren Waller & Chase Claypool; Desperate Packers Went After Everyone But Traded None

Losses to the worst teams has made the Aaron Rodgers & the Packers look horrible recently

In the Packers’ last 5 games they have dropped games to the New York Giants, New York Jets, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions. 4 of these teams did not make the playoffs last year.

The #Packers have lost five in a row with losses to the Giants, Jets, Commanders, Bills and now Lions. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 6, 2022

The Packers are 0-5 in their last 5 games which is not something to expect from a contender – or one that was supposed to be. And the problems seem to be all across the board.

The offense is lethargic due to the wide receivers not gaining separation in timing with Rodgers. They also do not have any chemistry with Rodgers as all of them are new to the team or the role. The playcalling is suspect and always abandons the run game too early.

The defense is league average after being hyped up through the offseason. There is not much they can do when the offense allows the other team to run the ball and tire the defense out. They are on the field too much for a contender.

At the halfway mark, the Packers look like they should be rebuilding but that is not feasible with Aaron Rodgers in the building. This might be the season that will cut ties between the star quarterback and the storied franchise.

Also Read: Most QB Rushing Yards In A Game : Is Justin Fields TD Run Against Dolphins the Longest by an NFL Quarterback?