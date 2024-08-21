Adam Schefter Believes Brandon Aiyuk Perfectly Fits in the Tyreek Hill-Davante Adams Salary Range

Wherever he ends up, whether it be with the 49ers or any other team, Brandon Aiyuk needs to start getting some reps in, after he spent all off-season holding out. This, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, has led to an urgency in San Francisco to get him back on the field.

During his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the analyst predicted that a deal is close, suggesting a potential contract in the $28-30 million average annual range, placing Aiyuk’s compensation somewhere between star receivers Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams:

“It’s not hard to slot him in here. I would think somewhere between Devonte Adams and Tyreek Hill. Right in that range. 30, 28, 29, whatever that number is, it’s going to be right in there.”

Schefter then pointed out the importance of both parties reaching an agreement soon. With the season fast approaching, these ongoing negotiations could potentially disrupt the team’s preparations.

Pat McAfee echoed this sentiment, noting that fans are eager to see Aiyuk back in action, regardless of whether it’s with the 49ers or elsewhere.

The 49ers want Aiyuk

Adam Schefter’s insights further revealed the complex dynamics at play in the Aiyuk-49ers standoff:

“He’s had a great run and they want to get the deal done. They’ve made him multiple offers to try and keep him, but for whatever reason that deal hasn’t gotten done, and that has allowed other teams to enter the fray with trade conversations.”

The 49ers have made multiple contract offers in their effort to retain Aiyuk but reports also suggest that the WR is simply not interested in staying with the team.

Schefter still believes that keeping Aiyuk in San Francisco remains the most mutually beneficial option. However, he did caution against any certainty, as no scenario can be considered truly “likely” at this point.

The season is just around the corner but Aiyuk’s trade request on July 16 has cast a shadow over the proceedings. While he’s been present at training camp and team practices, his lack of active participation is a cause of concern for any team that might acquire him.