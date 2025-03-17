“This Not the Same Person?”: NFL Fans Stunned by How Similar Cooper Kupp and Jake Paul Look

Cooper Kupp has been a popular figure in the NFL over the years and is known for being a technical receiver. However, his decline in production over the past few years, coupled with injury concerns, led to his departure from the LA Rams this offseason. He has now found a new home in Seattle—on a dirt-cheap deal: three years, $45 million. A development that has rightly been making the rounds.

Advertisement

But aside from that, Kupp is also stealing headlines for looking strikingly similar to boxing superstar Jake Paul. When you hear that line, you might wonder—just how crazy is that? Both of these guys are no strangers to media buzz.

Well, it turns out they look so much alike that some people who have never seen a photo of them can’t tell them apart. Crazy!

TRENDING: #NFL star Cooper Kupp has gone viral for looking exactly like influencer Jake Paul. Wild. pic.twitter.com/9M7jxtd9ct — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 16, 2025

To be fair, the two share the same hair color, hairstyle, beard style, and facial structure. It’s uncanny, as some fans asserted in the comments. However, when you put a polarizing figure like Jake Paul in a sentence, it’s bound to attract negative attention.

Since the 28-year-old boxer recently defeated 58-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson (via unanimous decision) in November last year, some netizens were quick to bring that “unfair fight” up. Others called Paul a “bum” and didn’t want him to be compared to Kupp, even insisting that they don’t look similar at all.

Both take advantage of people way past their prime, one of them actually has talent though, and it’s not the one who is beat in the greatest boxer of all time — Philly sports complex (@philly_complex) March 16, 2025

This not the same person? — Mel (@aquariuschick81) March 17, 2025

That explains the loss of aura — Steven Young (@stevenyoung269) March 16, 2025

Ones a bum, figure out what one on your own. — Jesse Giaco (@therealJocko) March 16, 2025

If Kupp wants to shake the Jake Paul doppelganger label, all he’d have to do is trim the scruffy beard. No one would complain. That said, whether he sees the resemblance as a compliment or not remains unknown — but for now, netizens are just having fun with it.

For a bit of background on who Kupp is being compared to: 2021 was the year Jake Paul transitioned from a YouTube personality to a professional boxer. He fought three times from April to December, winning each bout in a different fashion. After that, it didn’t take long for Paul to schedule fights against Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Mike Tyson.

Today, Paul boasts a boxing record of 11-1. He’s at the peak of his career and has fully embraced his “Problem Child” nickname. As for Kupp, he has quite the challenge ahead.

The Eastern Washington product wasn’t the most prolific player coming out of college. Still, his ability to read defenses and his understanding of the game separated him from the average receiver.

Everything changed when the Rams traded for All-Pro quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2021. And that same season, Kupp exploded onto the scene, winning the receiving triple crown—leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He capped it off by winning a Super Bowl to put a cherry on top of a dream season. Then, the world recognized the receiver on a different level of fame.

The last few years, however, have seen a noticeable decline in his production, and whether his injury concerns are truly behind him remains uncertain until he takes the field next season. So, the question remains—can he regain the “aura” that fans say he lost in Seattle? Only time will tell.