“The end of a f**** era for the Patriots. Let’s Go!”: Bills safety Jordan Poyer slams the New England Patriots after exceptional 47-17 Wild-Card win

The Buffalo Bills ran through the New England Patriots during wild card weekend. And Jordan Poyer was not going to hold his emotions back.

The back-to-back AFC East champs Buffalo Bills annihilated Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in a crushing 47-17 defeat. Jones was 24 of 38 for 232 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and struggled to get the offense off to the fast start that the Patriots so badly needed. The Bills had touchdown drives on all 6 of their possessions, as Josh Allen had an incredible 5 touchdown game.

Jordan Poyer slammed the “cocky” Patriots after 47-17 win

The New England Patriots had been the kings of the AFC East for almost 2 decades, while the Bills looped around in a circle of rebuilds. All-Pro Jordan Poyer joined the Bills in 2017 and went on to lose to the Patriots 6 straight times over his first 3 seasons.

But with the departure of Tom Brady, the Bills fortunes changed. Josh Allen turned into an MVP candidate and the squad around was also solid. The team swept New England in 2020 and split the regular season series in 2021. Buffalo, winners of their past three of four against the Patriots, also claimed back-to-back AFC East Championships.

The Bills clinched the AFC East with a win over the Jets in Week 18. It’s their first back-to-back division championships since 1990-91. Buffalo’s defense led the league in numerous categories, giving up the least amount of points and yards per game. pic.twitter.com/NFiB8jDezN — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2022

And with the destruction of their longtime rivals, Jordan Poyer let out all his feelings about the Patriots.

In a Mic’ed Up video on the Buffalo Bills website, Poyer did not mince words. He was sick of the Patriots’ cockiness.

“We gotta hit these guys in the mouth. You see how cocky these guys are? Man, f— them, man. I’m tired of these (expletive). It’s an end of an era for them tonight. An end of a f—— era. Let’s go!”

Also Read: “The guy from Fortnite joins Peyton Manning and Eli Manning”: Dwayne Johnson receives the most hilarious label from the NFL YouTube account