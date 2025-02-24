Why Is the NFL Combine Always Held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis?

For nearly four decades, the NFL Combine has turned Lucas Oil Stadium into the ultimate proving ground for college football’s crème de la crème to impress NFL scouts, coaches, and general managers. While the participants change every year, the Combine’s home has remained the same in Indianapolis. But why always Indy?

Well, the first-ever Combine wasn’t actually held in Indy. It took place in 1982 in Tampa, Florida, under the name National Invitational Camp (NIC). From there, the Combine switched locations annually, moving from New Orleans to Arizona before finally settling in Indianapolis in 1987 at the RCA Dome. It remained there until shifting to Lucas Oil Stadium in 2009.

So, why settle in Indianapolis? For starters, Indy’s central location makes it easily accessible for players and teams from all parts of the country. Before 1987, hosting the Combine in places like Tampa, New Orleans, and Arizona proved challenging for some teams to attend. Hence, holding the Combine in the Circle City was as practical and inclusive a decision as it could get.

Secondly, Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium are surrounded by the essential infrastructure needed for the NFL Combine, including hotels, medical facilities, stadium suites, and a convention center. Given that the Combine involves both interviews and physical tests, this setup allows for real-time medical evaluations and strategy meetings as needed.

The city’s infrastructure, particularly the civic design of the roadways, gives players and teams access to every required amenity at walking distance. This allows NFL teams to maximize their time in prospect evaluation.

“Indianapolis’ many condensed walkways and streets make it easy to get from the hotel to the stadium and press center…No one, including teams, scouts, or media, has to drive to a press conference or a workout. Oftentimes, people don’t even have to go outside — that’s why everyone who attends the Combine desires for it to remain in Indianapolis,” Pro Football Network chief NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline said in 2022.

All that said, discussions around the NFL Combine’s future in Indianapolis have emerged of late. Despite the location having immense benefits from a geographical standpoint, the league started accepting bids from other cities to host the prestigious scouting event in 2021.

So far, the NFL has stuck with the Circle City with them having been confirmed to be hosting the 2026 NFL Combine as well. But considering how the league has shown a knack for capitalizing on different markets of late, don’t be surprised if the yearly event gets a new home in 2027.